Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko go neck-to-neck in this season's Premier League after both recorded victories on matchday 30.

Hearts of Oak completed the midweek fixtures with an impressive win against Legon Cities after beating their regional rivals 2-1 in Accra.

Kwadjo Obeng Jnr and Ansah Botwe netted for the Phobians as Nigerien import Victorien Adebayor pulled one back for the Royals.

Their main nemesis Asante Kotoko were also 2-1 winners on Wednesday thanks to a late penalty from Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama. Evans Adomako opened the scoring, but Karela leveled through top scorer Diawise Taylor.

Elsewhere, Medeama failed to break into the top 4 after they were held at home to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened King Faisal.

However, Dreams FC took advantage to move to third place with a 2-1 win over Eleven Wonders.

Great Olympics were 1-0 winners over Bechem United and WAFA blistered their way past Aduana after a 3-2 victory.

Liberty Professionals' woes were deepened by Ashantigold who thumped them 5-1 in Sogakope and Inter Allies stay bottom after a 1-0 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs.

And at the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea beat Elmina Sharks 2-1.

