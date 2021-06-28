Ghana Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew's wife, Denise Acquah, recently turned 30 years old

- Denise celebrated her milestone with a mini celebration with Jordan and other family members

Photos from the birthday celebration have popped up on social media

Denise Acquah, the wife of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew, recently celebrated her birthday. Denise turned 30 years old on June 24, 2021.

To mark her milestone, Denise had a simple birthday celebration with her family at home.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Denise is seen dressed in white while standing beside her husband who was dressed in black.

Other family members and children including their daughter and son stand with them. A table was set before them with a cake on it.

In the second slide, Denise stood alone with the cake before her while having the number 30 behind her.

The last photo had the celebrant hold the 30 balloons while standing by the cake with her son.

From the photos, Denise looked very excited and seemed to have enjoyed her birthday even though it was a simple celebration.

Imani Ayew's birthday

The birthday of Denise comes on the heels of the birthday of her sister-in-law, Imani Ayew.

Imani, the only sister of Jordan Ayew turned 23 years old on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She marked her new age with a mini but plush celebration with her family and friends.

Photos from the celebration have popped up on Imani's Instagram page showing how lovely the occasion was.

Imani's brothers celebrate Abedi Pele on Fathers Day

Imani's birthday was followed by another family get-together. Imani's father, Abedi Pele, was spotted hanging out with her three brother Jordan, Dede, and Rahim Ayew.

The legendary football star spent time with his sons as part of the Father's Day celebration on Sunday.

According to Abedi's only daughter, this was the first time in six years the family was celebrating Father's Day as a unit.

Dede Ayew speaks Ga as fans beg him for money

Meanwhile, Dede Ayew was recently met by a group of town guys who nearly broke his car window whilst begging for some money.

The captain of the Black Stars was seen speaking Ga for the first time in the video to the amazement of many.

Whilst some Ghanaians have condemned how the townsfolk behaved, others praised Dede Ayew for his composure.

