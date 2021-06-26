Dede Ayew was met by a group of town guys who nearly broke his car window whilst begging for some money

The captain of the Black Stars was seen speaking Ga for the first time in the video to the amazement of many

Whilst some Ghanaians have condemned how the townsfolk behaved, others praised Dede Ayew for his composure

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Captain of Ghana's national football team, Black Stars, has been besieged by a group of young men who were beseeching him to give them some money.

In the video that was shared on the Twitter handle of @FiifiTackie, Dede Ayew was seeing publicly speaking Ga for the first time, a part of the video that amazed netizens.

As the townsfolk tried to push their hands through the car window to Dede's side, he was heard screaming at them in Ga,

"You will damage my glass oo. Take off your hands. I will give you something. You take your hands off"

Watch the video below:

The video garnered a good number of views with some people condemning the behaviour of the beggars.

@Justiceawudu replying to @fiifitackie and @AyewAndre said:

We should not be encouraging this kind of behaviour.

@CarlTettey intimated:

Hahhahah. GH for you mehn.. the street always gonna give u love... its wonderful to see you show them love right back.

Cornelius K Tamakloe with the handle @C_NyahoTamakloe also replied to @fiifitackie and @AyewAndre saying:

Might have been very difficult driving out of there.

Dede Ayew speaks Ga for 1st time as town boys nearly broke his car window whilst begging for money Credit: @fiifitackie

Source: Twitter

In other trending news, Sandra A. Martey, a brilliant and beautiful Ghanaian lady has graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a first-class and as the valedictorian of her class.

This is happening 10 years after Sandra started studying Economics with Mathematics at the University of Ghana, Legon (UG).

As narrated by popular blogger, Edward Asare on LinkedIn, Sandra was unable to finish her programme at UG successfully as it was not her passion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh