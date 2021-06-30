Stormzy joins England celebrations after knocking Germany out of Euro 2020

Rapper Stormzy has joined England celebrations after they knocked Germany out of Euro 2020

He was spotted jumping with fans at a watch party in London

England beat Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarter final

English rapper of Ghanaian descent, Michael Kwadwo Omari, better known as Stormzy, was not left out of the celebrations after England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16.

The multiple award winning rapper was spotted with hundreds of English fans watching the game at the BOXPARK in Croydon on Tuesday afternoon.

In pictures and a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Stormzy was seen filled with so much joy as he jumped onto a table as Harry Kane netted his side's second goal on the night.

England beat Germany at a knockout stage for the first time in 55 years, courtesy second half goals from their Euro 2020 hero Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane.

After a stodgy first half performance from both sides, it was the Germans who came close first in the second half following a brilliant strike from Kai Harvetz which was tipped off by Jordan Pinkford.

Raheem Sterling scored the opener with a move he started, exchanging passes with Kane and second half substitute Jack Grealish.

Minutes later, Thomas Muller had a good chance to level for the Germans but with only the goalkeeper to beat, he flapped the chance.

Jack Grealish, a player Stormzy rapped about in the 'Sore' remix then turned provider, sending in a sumptuous cross which was headed in by Harry Kane.

The three lions next face Ukraine who beat Sweden last night.

Stormzy spent the summer holidays in Ghana, where he linked up with fast rising Ghanaian teen, Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur on the remix of global hit, Sore.

