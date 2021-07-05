Chelsea have congratulated Edouard Mendy for winning Best African International at Ghana Football Awards

Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy won the 2021 UEFA Champions League with Chelsea

Mendy expressed gratitude after receiving the award

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

English giants and European champions, Chelsea have congratulated their Senegalese goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, for winning the Best African International at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Senegal shot-stopper scooped the accolade on Saturday evening at the event held on July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference.

The 29-year-old had an outstanding season with the Blues, playing a crucial role as the London-based club won the UEFA Champions League for the second time in their history.

Chelsea react to Edouard Mendy's Best African International award at Ghana Football Awards. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ChelseaFC

Source: Twitter

Mendy arrived in Chelsea last summer after a huge money transfer from French club Stade Rennes, and he he immediately made an impact, seizing the number one spot from Spanish goalie Kepa Arizzabalaga.

"Hi everyone, I am happy and grateful to receive this award from the Ghana Football Awards Board," said Mendy in an acceptance speech video posted by the Ghana Football Association.

"It has been an incredible year for me and winning the Champions League remains one of the best achievements in my life. I thank the Ghanaians and all Africans across the world for their support and prayer.

"I appreciate the recognition as the best African international player and promise to do more to make Africa proud, thank you."

His performances for Chelsea last season saw him keep 16 clean sheets from 31 Premier League appearances, as well as helping the club finish fourth in the campaign.

He was also key to the team as they reached the FA Cup final, only to lose to Leicester City, in a game he was placed on the bench.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that manager of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, says it is time to build a national monument in honour of the former Black Stars captain.

Asamoah Gyan was named Footballer of the Decade at the Ghana Football Awards held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Grand Arena inside the Accra International Conference Center.

The most capped Black Stars player, with 109 appearances for the senior national team, missed the event but his manager, Anim Addo, was there to receive the award on his behalf.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh