Former Holland midfielder, George Boateng, has advised Hudson-Odoi to make nationality switch

George Boateng believes the Chelsea winger has a better future with Ghana

Callum Hudson-Odoi was in Ghana for a short summer holidays

Former Dutch midfielder, Goerge Boateng, has offered advise to English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi over his international football future.

The 20-year-old winger, who recently won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, was snubbed by England manager, Gareth Southgate for the EURO 2020 tournament.

In an interview with Citi TV, Boateng, who works as Aston Villa U-23 coach stated that Callum Hudson-Odoi will have a better career with Ghana than the three Lions of England.

“My advise would be that if you don’t see a future there for you to play regular football, because let’s not make a mistake here,..." Boateng said on Citi TV's the Tracker Show on Monday.

“Hudson Odoi is an outstanding World Class footballer and he is only going to get better and it will be a shame if he only ends up having 5 or 6 caps for England and doesn’t make a final tournament like a World Cup or European Championship ever in his career.

“But there is the possibility of representing Ghana and playing at the World Cup stage in a team with top class players and if he plays for Ghana, it will send out a message to many other players, who would want to play for Ghana.”

Hudson-Odoi has played three times for England but he is yet to represent the European's at a major tournament, leaving him with the option of changing his national team.

He has also represented England at youth levels, helping the U-17 team win the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, 2017.

The Chelsea winger was born to Ghanaian parents in London. His father, Bismark Odoi, is a former Hearts of Oak player.

Meanwhile, George Boateng who was born in Ghana represented the Netherlands at international level, making only four appearances for the Oranges.

In a related sports story, former Ghana and Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor, has advised Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to reject any attempt by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to switch his allegiance and play for the Black Stars.

The 20-year-old who was in Ghana for the summer holidays sparked reports of a possible international career switch after his visit to the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Although Hudson-Odoi has made three international appearances for the country of his birth, he can still change nationality according to FIFA's new rules.

