Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has met Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger in Accra

Nana Aba shared a video of their meeting which showed them having fun behind the camera

Rudiger arrived in Ghana for holidays, in the company of former Black Stars coach Avram Grant, a few days ago

GHOne TV and Starr FM General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah, has met with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

In a video shared by Nana Aba on her Instagram page, the broadcast was seen standing with the Chelsea defender.

The two were all smiles as they chatted into the camera even though one could not hear what they were talking about because the sound for the video had been put off.

At a point, Rudiger raised his hand to wave at the camera while the two continued to smile.

It is not known what might have brought Rudiger and Nana Aba together but it is interesting to note that she is a staunch Manchester United fan.

Rudiger arrives in Ghana

Antonio Rudiger plays for the German national team arrived in Ghana a few days after Die Mannschaft was eliminated from the Euro 2020 by England.

He arrived at the Kotoka Airport with a former coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant, for holidays.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, the UEFA Champions League winner is seen in the company of Avram Grant as they touched down at the Kotoko International Airport.

Hudson-Odoi visits Ghana

Prior to Rudiger's arrival, his Chelsea colleague, Callum Hudson-Odoi had arrived in Ghana for a vacation.

The Chelsea winger whose parents are from Ghana was met upon arrival by singer King Promise amid drumming and dancing.

Excited by the drumming and dancing, Hudson-Odoi joined the dance troupe to do some 'adowa' moves.

