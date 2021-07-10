New photos of former WBA Welterwight champion Ike Quartey have popped up online

The new photos shows the boxing legend in his posh office in Accra

Quartey's new photos suggest he is not broke as some reports suggested over some viral photos

Former WBA Welterweight champion Ike Quartey has been spotted in new photos showing his plush office.

In the photos shared on Facebook by Joy FM sports presenter, Nathaniel Attoh, Quartey is seen dressed in fine kaftan as he hosted the sports journalist in his office.

The first of the photos had the former world champion showing a fist as he posed with Attoh. In the second, he seemed to be showing some documents to Attoh. The third had Quartey seated behind his office table while making a call.

Ike Quartey recently hosted Nathaniel Attoh in his office Photo source: @citizenattoh

Source: Instagram

A look around the office shows it is well-arranged with a trophy cabinet behind the swivel chair of the boxing legend. He also had some title belts on display.

Sharing the photos Attoh indicated that he visited Quartey to catch up with him.

See the photos below:

Quartey's viral photos

Attoh's visit comes a few days after photos of Quartey popped up and caused a stir on social media.

The photos showed the legend to be very different from what Ghanaians know him to be, a clean-shaven man.

In one of the photos which had him seated with Azumah Nelson, Quartey looked visibly older than Azumah even though the latter is eleven years older.

The photos stirred loads of reactions among social media users. While some suggested that the boxing legend was into drugs, others thought he was facing financial difficulties.

Quartey denies rumours

But in an interview with Joy FM, Quartey denied the rumours explaining that he intentionally kept the new look.

According to him, he had been focusing on his family and businesses since he retired and was not into drugs as being suggested.

From the look of his office, it is obvious Quartey is not broke as had been suggested and an addict will not think of keeping an office, talkless of maintaining it like he has done.

