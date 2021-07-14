Samuel Boadu is set to marry his fiancée in August

The ceremony is set to take place in Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi

He just secured the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title with Hearts Of Oak

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

2020/2021 Ghana premier league winning coach, Samuel Boadu is set to marry his sweetheart in August.

Boadu, who just secured Accra Hearts of Oak their first league title since 2009, will marry Felicia Apimppanta in Kumasi on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

According to local news website kickgh.com spotted by YEN.com.gh, the wedding ceremony between the 35-year old and his fiancée will be held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi.

Double delight! Hearts Coach Samuel Boadu set to marry in August. Source: Facebook/Accraheartsofoak

Source: Facebook

Nicknamed Pep Guardiola by his peers, Boadi started his managerial career in 2008 with Fantomas FC in Kumasi before gradually making his way to the top flight with Medeama SC.

Boadu joined Hearts of Oak in the second half of the season when they were languishing at seventh place but rebuilt the team and led them to the title.

The assistant Black Satellites coach is in line to win the double with Hearts of Oak with his club still in the race for this year’s MTN FA Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related story, Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has sent out a congratulatory message to Accra Hearts of Oak for winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The Phobians were declared champions after they drew with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium and rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost to Bechem United.

The draw with Liberty meant Hearts have now opened a four-point gap on Kotoko with a game left to play.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh