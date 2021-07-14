Hearts forward Afriyie Barnieh has been rewarded with a new car by his manager

The striker helped Hearts end their eleven year wait for the GPL title

Afriyie Barnieh has been key to Hearts of Oak's success this season

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Accra Hearts of Oak's poster boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been rewarded with a new Toyota Veloster by his manager after helping the club win the Ghana Premier League.

The Black Satellites captain arrived for training on Wednesday in the new car to the delight of his teammates who cheered him after he stepped out of the Toyota Veloster.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the club's fan Naa Bardina, the 18-year-old showed the car to his assistant coach Hamza Obeng, who took a little ride.

Hearts of Oak darling boy Afriyie Barnieh rewarded with Toyota Veloster; video drops. SOURCE: Twitter/ @NaaBardina

Source: Twitter

The talented striker joined the Phobians in 2020 but had a slow start to life in the capital, however, the arrival of Samuel Boadu sparked life in the forward as he fired Hearts to the league triumph.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was instrumental in the club's success this season, after scoring in each of his last three games for the club, including the winner against Asante Kotoko.

In all competitions, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Cup winner has bagged seven goals for the club, leading the club to their first league title in eleven years.

His goal against Young Wise propelled Hearts of Oak to the last eight of the MTN FA Cup.

The former Madina Republicans player is just in his first full season for the club and has already been linked with clubs abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a related sports story, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Hearts of Oak fan in Kumasi, who goes by the name Hassan, believes striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh deserves a Ballon D'or nomination.

According to Hassan, the Black Satellites captain should be considered in the same bracket with Italy's European championship winner, Jorginho, who has been tipped for the coveted individual award.

In an interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Pure FM, the excited Hearts fan gave justifications for the need to hand the striker a nomination.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh