Ghana legend Michael Essien has congratulated Hearts after their GPL triumph

Hearts were confirmed GPL champions last Sunday

Essien currently works as an assistant manager at Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien is the latest ex-international to congratulate Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League after a 1-1 draw on Sunday July 11, 2021, against Liberty Professionals.

In a post on Instagram by the former Real Madrid player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 38-year-old sent a simple congratulatory message to the Accra-based giants.

Phoobia the best - Michael Essien congratulates Hearts for winning 2020/21 Ghana Premier League. SOURCE: Twitter/ @MichaelEssien

Source: Twitter

“Congratulations to Accra Hearts of Oak. Phoooobia the best,” wrote Michael Essien.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's first half header gave the Phobians a deserving first half lead, but Kwame Paul leveled for the relegation threatened Liberty Professionals with three minutes remaining.

Phoobia the best - Michael Essien congratulates Hearts for winning 2020/21 Ghana Premier League. SOURCE: Instagram/ @michaelessien

Source: Instagram

However, results from Bechem, where Asante Kotoko lost by 2-1 meant Hearts were champions with a game left to play.

The Ghanaian giants will be handed the trophy on the final day when they play West Africa Football Academy in Sogakope.

Meanwhile, Essien and former colleagues Stephen Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko and coach C.K Akonnor have all paid tribute to the Ghanaian giants for ending an eleven year wait for the title.

The Phobians are also in contention for the MTN FA Cup after reaching the last eight of the competition following victory over Young Wise last week.

Michael Essien, a Chelsea legend, now works as an assistant manager to Danish topflight side FC Nordsjaelland.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien is enjoying his life on the touchline after starting pre-season as assistant manager of FC Nordsjaelland.

The ex-Black Stars player has been working with the Danish club since last season but was confirmed assistant coach few weeks ago on a two-year deal.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Michael Essien's Twitter account, the midfield beast shared the excitement of transferring his skills to young players.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen