Manchester United has unveiled their home kit for the 2021/2022 season

The club says the kit takes inspiration from the success of both their great club and city

United also unveiled their new shirt sponsor

Manchester United has revealed their new 2021/2022 home kit. United posted a promotional video on Twitter on Thursday July, 15, 2021 to announce the jersey.

The red kit has a white collar and white cuffs at the edge of the sleeves. United say the jersey was inspired from the success of the club as well as the city.

"The launch of the club’s 2021/22 home kit takes inspiration from the success of both our great club and city, having two worlds collide to create a home kit with heritage at the forefront of its design."

United say the kit produced by Adidas is aroused from the home kits of the 1960s: a period in which the club won its first European Trophy.

"It is inspired by the home kits of the 1960s and a time when our fans cheered on legends such as George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, to name just a few. This home kit celebrates those that came before us and led us to some of our greatest moments."

United also announced TeamViewer as the new shirt sponsor for the season.

"TeamViewer's name adorns the shirt, beneath the adidas logo and iconic Manchester United crest, to make this home shirt feel like an instant classic, whilst the ribbed collar and cuffs lock in comfort and a heritage feel."

See pictures of Manchester United players modelling the jersey:

