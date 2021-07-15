An Accra court has thrown out Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife's appeal to own his properties

It is the second time a court has rejected an appeal by Madam Gloria Appiah

The ex-wife of Odartey Lamptey wants ownership of a seven bedroom mansion in East Legon

The Court of Appeal has again rejected the appeal from the estranged ex-wife of former Ghana footballer Odartey Lamptey to own one of his properties in East Legon.

Gloria Appiah, the divorced wife of the former Ghana international is claiming ownership of a seven-bedroom house in East Legon.

In an interview with Kasapa FM's Alexander Anyankwaa, the former Aston Villa player showed gratitude for the support from the public as he keeps his property.

“I feel happy now because it’s been over seven years of legal battle but I thank God that finally, her appeal against me has been thrown out and the court has ordered her to evacuate from my mansion. It has not been easy at all, but I thank The Lord Almighty for a battle well fought. I thank my lawyers, Kizito Beyuo & Iris K. Aggrey-Orleans for a great job," said the footballer turned coach.

“It’s my prayer that nobody experience this kind of situation because it can easily ruin your life,” he added.

His relentless ex-wife is not giving up on the property as she appealed again, which was rejected by the court, having already had a first one thrown out a year ago.

Nii Odartey Lamptey divorced Madam Gloria Appiah after he discovered the three children they were nurturing together were not his kids, following a DNA test.

Mr Lamptey is currently the coach of Ghana Premier League side, Elmina Sharks and is happily married to model Ruweida Yakubu, with whom he has two children.

