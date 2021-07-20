Ghanaian footballers have been celebrating the Muslim festival of Eid-Ul-Adha

Eid-Ul-Adha is the festival of sacrifice by Muslims across the globe

Several Black Stars players share photos of celebrations with families

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

As Muslims across the world celebrate the Eid-Ul-Adha festival, several Ghanaian players who observe the faith shared beautiful moments with their families in photos posted on Social Media.

Top players, who are currently members of the Black Stars, Mubarak Wakaso and Ismail Ganiu posted some adorable pictures on Twitter.

And in lovely photos sighted by YEN.com.gh from various footballers, the football stars are seen either with their wives or family.

Eid-Ul-Adha - Beautiful photos of Ghanaian Muslim footballers celebrate Eid pops up. SOURCE: Twitter/ @WakasoBobby @officialGaniyu @fataud1 @FCNordsjaelland

Source: Twitter

Eid-Ul-Adha is the Muslim festival of sacrifice, where practicing Muslims slaughter rams, camels or cows in remembrance of prophet Abraham's show of faith and patience to the Almighty Allah, when he asked him to sacrifice his son Ishmael.

Although most of these players are actively involved in pre-season exercises, some took time to wish their brothers and sisters in the faith Eid-Ul-Adha.

Wakaso's posted a lovely picture of his family, with the caption," Eid Mubarak", with Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiu posting a lovely photo with his wife with the inscription, Happy Eid.

FC's Nordsjaelland's Maxwell Woledzi shared a video with teammate Simon Adingra wishing Muslims good celebrations.

And Goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda shared a picture with his newly wedded wife on Twitter with the caption, "Happy Eid Ul Adha to all ummah from Mr & Mrs Dauda."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially been crowned champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season despite defeat on the final day to WAFA.

The Phobians were confirmed winners of the league last week after their draw against Liberty Professionals but were handed the trophy in a coronation ceremony at WAFA on Saturday.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by the Ghana Premier League on Twitter, the 21 times champions were handed the trophy and their medals.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News