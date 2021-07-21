Sensei Anani is one of the 14 athletes representing Ghana at the Olympics

The judoka plans to make a name for himself and Ghana

He won a silver medal at the African Championship in Senegal to qualify

Ghana’s only representative in Judoka, Sensei Anani Kwadjo is optimistic about his performance in the Olympic Games which starts on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Sensei Anani made this known in an interview with the communication team of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at the Games Village.

“I believe that nothing is impossible, and I am at the Games to have an experience”, he expressed.

The 90kg athlete who won a silver medal at the African Championship in Senegal to quality for the game added;

“Anything can happen in life and sports, however, I hope for a good experience and performance.”

The judoka concluded by encouraging Ghanaians to rally their support behind the team in Tokyo during the games.

His Italian trainer, Victorio Serenelli further advised Ghanaian youth to take an interest in judo and pursue it as a lifestyle.

The 21-year old will kickstart his Olympics on Saturday, July 24 with his first contest.

