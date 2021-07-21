Samuel Takyi is one of three boxers who will represent Ghana at the Olympics

Takyi will compete in the lightweight class

He aims to win Ghana's first boxing medal in 15 years

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Samuel Takyi, a member of the Black Bombers says he is the best at his weight class and is confident in winning a medal for Ghana at the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo.

Takyi, nicknamed The Golden Ring Warrior, believes that his workout with team trainers, Dr. Asare and Vincent Akai Nettey has put him in the best position to claim a medal for Ghana.

In an interview with Sammy Haywood Okine on the Ghana Olympic Committee’s Facebook page, Takyi said his confidence rises each day and he remains focused on the assignment.

Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi says he is wild like an eagle, a lion and a cobra to win a medal for Ghana. Source: Facebook/ghanaolympiccommittee

Source: Facebook

“I am wild like an eagle, a lion and a cobra. I know the Olympic Games is the biggest stage for every sports man and I will make the world know me, that I am from Ghana, and I am the best”

The 20 year old also asked for the utmost support of Ghanaians to be able to win a gold medal in the boxing event for Ghana.

“I am fully prepared and as I begin the competition for Ghana, all I need is prayers and good luck to win my first time to give the other athletes hope and vim”

He added,

“For over 50 years, Ghana has not won an Olympic Medal in Boxing, and I have been briefed about the history of Tokyo 1964 which I want to repeat”

Takyi will represent Ghana in the lightweight division and fights his first bout on Saturday 24 July.

Takyi who grew up in Bukom, qualified for the Olympics to represent Ghana after a sterling display at the African qualifiers in Dakar in March 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Chef de Mission of the Ghana Olympic team, Michael Aggrey has announced that Black Bombers skipper, Suleimanu Tetteh will be the General Captain of Team Ghana at Tokyo 2020.

According to Mr Aggrey, Tetteh will join Nadia Eke to lead Team Ghana at the opening ceremony on Friday, July 23, 2021 after organisers of the games instructed that two people, a male and female should bear the flags of participating nations.

Tetteh is a Corporal with the Prisons Service of Ghana and participated at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Ghana