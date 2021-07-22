The Black Queens have been invited to compete in the Aisha Buhari Tournament

They will join nations like Morocco, South Africa and world champions USA

This is the maiden edition of the tournament and it will be held in Lagos

The Black Queens are set to face five other nations after being invited to compete in the Aisha Buhari Tournament.

Ghana’s female senior national football team will join their contemporaries from Cameroon, Morocco, South Africa and host nation Nigeria.

Four-time world champions and current holders, USA have also been invited to participate in the tournament according to Citisports.

This will be the inaugural edition and is set to be held in Lagos with organisers announcing that both FIFA and CAF presidents will honor the event.

The Black Queens, who are already in camp for their Africa Women’s Cup of Nation’s qualifier against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in October, will use this tourney to boost their preparations

The Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament is a competition organised by the Nigerian Football Federation to help female national teams across the continent.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that head coach of the Black Queens, Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe, has invited thirty-eight players to camp ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Queens will face the Super Falcons of Nigeria in a two legged game with the first in October 2021 and the second in February 2022.

In a list published by the Ghana Football Association and sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is stated that the called up players will start preparations this month.

Ghana's female national team is yet to win the Africa Women Cup of Nations, although they have been close on a number of occasion.

Coach Mercy Tagoe is hoping to end the drought, having masterminded the team's success at the WAFU Cup of Nations in 2018.

