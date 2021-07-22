Nadia Eke will become the third Columbia University student to be a flagbearer

She is Ghana's flagbearer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Nadia Eke will participate in the triple jump at the Olympic Games

Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke will become the third student from Columbia University to be a flagbearer at the Olympic Games.

She joins Erison Hurtault of the Dominican Republic and the United States' Norman Armitage as the only athletes from the University to hoist the flags of their countries at the opening ceremonies of the Olympics.

Nadia Eke was confirmed Ghana's flagbearer by the Ghana Athletics Association earlier this year.

Eke, a graduate of Columbia University in the United States was one of the first Ghanaian athletes to qualify for the Olympics Games.

The Ghanaian carved a niche for herself during her days at the University, twice winning the All America and Ivy League NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

On July 24, 2021, she will hold the Ghanaian flag during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, following the footsteps of Erison Hurtault and Norman Armitage.

Erison Hurtault, a Columbia University Hall of Famer, was the Dominican Republic's flagbearer at the Olympic Games in London 2012.

Meanwhile, Norman Artigae, an Olympic Fence, was flagbearer for the United States at the 1952 and 1956 Olympic Games.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Eke has arrived in Tokyo for the summer Olympic Games in Japan ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

The 28-year-old will be hoisting the flag of Ghana high during the opening ceremony after she was named the leader of the team.

The Ghana Athletics Association confirmed the arrival of the athlete on Wednesday evening in a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh.

