Quincy Mensah Okazawa was born in Yagamata to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother

The 25-year-old boxer will participate in the welterweight division at the Olympics

He was twice All Japanese Boxing Tournament champion

Ghana traveled to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics with three boxers but technically, the West African country is represented by four boxers.

Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa will be representing Japan but has strong lineage with Ghana, as his father was born in Accra before traveling to seek greener pastures in Asia, and that led to the birth of the boxer.

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin today, July 23, 2021, YEN.com.gh spotlights the boxer with Ghanaian heritage.

Source: Getty Images

Quincy Mensah, as he is affectionately called by his peers was born in Yagamata, Japan on December 21, 1995.

The 25-year-old started his sporting career as a wrestler at the age of 15 but later in life switched sports.

His steady rise saw him win the All Japan Boxing Tournament in 2018 and 2019 before finishing second at the 2019 Asia Championship. Mensah Okazawa was in the top eight in the same year's World Championship.

The quick boxer qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games after winning the 2019 Pre Olympic Tournament and will represent Japan in the welterweight division.

He was also named the Best Elite Boxer of the year in Japan.

The Japanese-Ghanaian is participating in his first Olympic Games on home soil, but success at the competition will raise further eyebrows about his boxing lineage.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Black Bombers of Ghana are taking an early shower from the round of 32 after they were drawn bye, and will now progress to the last sixteen of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

All three Boxers sailed through without throwing a punch and will now await their opponents for the round of 16.

YEN.com.gh can confirm as posted by the Ghana Olympic Committee on Twitter, that Samuel Takyi, Sakul Samed and Sulemana Tetteh will take an early rest before their first fight.

