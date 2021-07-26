FA Cup: Kotoko eliminated as Hearts, Medeama and Chelsea advance to semis

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup

The Porcupine Warriors lost on penalties to Berekum Chelsea

Hearts, Medeama and Ashantigold have all progressed to the semifinals

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Defending FA Cup champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, have been eliminated from the competition after suffering defeat to Berekum Chelsea on penalties in the quarter finals.

The Porcupine Warriors' season has ended without a trophy after losing the Ghana Premier League title to rivals Hearts of Oak a fortnight ago.

The Kumasi-based club had an opportunity to win the game against Chelsea in the first half when they were awarded a penalty by the referee, but Brazilian playmaker Fabio Gama missed from the spot.

FA Cup: Asante Kotoko eliminated as Hearts, Medeama and Chelsea advance to semis. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AKSCnews @HeartsOfOakGH

Source: Twitter

The game was then forced into penalty shootouts after 120 minutes of football at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Kotoko defender Wahab Adams missed his spot kick allowing Berekum Chelsea to take the lead in the shoot outs.

Berekum Chelsea talisman Stephen Amankona scored the winner as the Blues advance to the semi finals.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak beat Elmina Sharks 1-0, courtesy an extra time goal from defender Caleb Amankwah.

On Saturday, Ashantigold defeated lower tier side Kintampo Top Stars before Medeama SC survived a scare from Attram De Visser, after the Division Two side twice came from behind to peg the two times champions.

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored the winner in extra time to set up a date with Hearts of Oak in the semi finals.

Berekum Chelsea will engage Ashantigold in the other semi final match.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, says they could have won the league if they had played their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors played their home games at the Accra Sports Stadium and Obuasi Len Clay due to renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In an interview with Accra based radio station, Happy FM, Nana Yaw Amponsah boldly stated that they were affected by playing their home games away from their favourite grounds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News