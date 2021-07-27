Black Bombers coach Ofori Asare: We are in Tokyo to make history

Coach of Ghana's boxing team in Tokyo, Ofori Asare says they want to make history

The Black Bombers started the Olympics in great fashion after Sulemanu Tettah's win

Samuel Takyi and Shakul Samed take to the ring on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Coach of the Black Bombers, Ofori Asare is happy with Ghana's good start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and believes the team is poised to make history in Japan.

Captain of the team, Sulemanu Tetteh set the tone after beating the Dominican Republic's Marte De La Rosa on Saturday dawn to progress to the last sixteen.

In quotes on Citi Sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ofori Asare attributed the great start to good preparations and promises to deliver in Tokyo.

"I think we are manifesting the kind of training and preparation that we had that we are claiming that we want to make history here," he said.

"It is not easy but we are gradually on the right path. Sulley’s wins may signal a lot for people to know that we are really serious regarding all the words that we spoke before coming here.

"We are still asking for Ghanaians to pray for us because it is not an easy competition but we will put up our best to make Ghanaians happy."

Sulemanu Tettah will now face Cuba's Yosvany Veitía in the last 16 on Saturday, July 31, 2021 in the flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Samuel Takyi will come up against Jean Carlos Pachito Caicedo of Ecuador on Wednesday with Shakul Samed facing Malkam Bayram of Turkey.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian boxer Sulemanu Tetteh overcame a slow start to punch his way through to the last 16 of the Flyweight Division of Boxing at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The captain of the Black Bombers defeated the Dominican Republic's Marte De La Rosa in a stunning five sets bout Monday morning, July 26, 2021.

From the official results released after the fight at the Tokyo Olympics, sighted by YEN.com.gh, two judges scored in favour of Marte De La Rosa with three scoring for the Ghanaian.

