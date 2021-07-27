I love my wife and my children, I won't do drugs - Retired boxer Ike Quartey

Ghanaian boxer Ike Quartey has responded to claims he is on drugs

Photos of Ike Quartey with grown hair popped up on social media sparking rumours of him using drugs

The retired boxer says he was just growing his hair

Retired Ghanaian boxer, Ike Quartey says he loves his wife and children and would not in anyway do drugs after photos of him in grown hair went viral last month.

The 51-year-old former Welterweight champion rubbished claims he was dealing in drugs because of his looks.

In a video posted by Joy FM on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the ex-fighter said he loves his family enough not to do things that will affect his hard earned reputation.

"If I decide to keep my hair, it doesn't mean I have lost my mind. Or just because I left my hair I am a drug dealer," he told Nathaniel Attoh of Joy TV in the video. "No!," he added.

"This is defamation of character. The person who brought this issue out has to face the law because we don't do that. All these years that I wasted my life and time to build this and you just want to tarnish it. I won't accept it, I will take that person on. We don't do that.

"I love my wife, I love myself too and I love my children. I love them. How can I do drugs?."

Ike Quartey had a successful boxing career and was a former world champion, winning the welterweight belt.

He fought 42 times, winning 37 with an incredible 31 knockout victories. He lost only four fights including the controversial one against Oscar De La Hoya.

