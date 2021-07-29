Tokyo 2020: Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson finishes 1st in 100m butterfly heat

Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson, has sent a statement of intent after winning the 100m butterfly heat

Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson, delivered a statement of intent after finishing first in his 100m butterfly heat with a time of 53.39 seconds.

The swimmer impressed in his first heat and will now wait for other results to advance to the next stage of the swimming.

In photos posted on 3Sports, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, the young swimmer is seen excited after his superb display.

It was the second heat of the 100m butterfly event. The young swimmer will be hoping his time is better than other athletes to move to the semifinal stage of the competition in Tokyo.

Jackson is at his second Olympics after representing Ghana in the Rio 2016 Olympics Games.

The 21-year-old is one of two swimmers from Ghana, with Unilez Takyi set to compete on Friday in the 50m freestyle swimming.

Ghana is having a fairly good Olympics after successes from boxers Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi in the first rounds of their bouts.

However, Shakul Samed, a boxer, and Kwadjo Anani, a judoka, have been eliminated after defeats in their first round of bouts to Malkam Bayram and Gwak Don-Han respectively.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, is through to the quarter finals of the welterweight division of Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Caicedo Pachito.

The 20-year-old won the fight by unanimous decision, leaving the Ecuadorian fighter stunned after five exhilarating rounds.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, posted by 3Sports, the youngster is seen jubilating after his win.

Source: Yen