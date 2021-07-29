Renowned political analyst, Joe Jackson, says he is proud of his nephew, Abeiku Jackson, after he finished first in the swimming heat in Tokyo

Abeiku Jackson set a national record of 53.39 seconds

He missed the semifinals by two seconds

Renowned political analyst and uncle to Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson, Joe Jackson, has praised his nephew for his latest exploits at the Olympic Games.

Abeiku Jackson finished first in heat two of the 100m butterfly with a time of 53.39 seconds but missed out on the semifinals by two seconds.

However, Joe Jackson, in a post on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh expressed pride in his nephew's achievement and believes he will do better in future.

"Congratulations Abeiku Jackson. I am a very proud uncle. You did your personal best time. You also put Ghana on the map by winning your heat. We were cheering like mad. 2024 Olympics - here we come!," Mr. Jackson wrote on Twitter.

The 21-year-old will now have to wait for the 2024 Olympics to compete for a medal.

However, his time of 53.39 seconds is the new national record in Ghana.

Jackson is one of two swimmers from Ghana, with Unilez Takyi set to compete on Friday in the 50m freestyle swimming.

The West African country is having a fairly good Olympics after successes from boxers Sulemanu Tetteh and Samuel Takyi in the first rounds of their bouts.

Meawhile, Shakul Samed, a boxer, and Kwadjo Anani, a judoka, have been eliminated after defeats in their first round of bouts to Malkam Bayram and Gwak Don-Han respectively.

Source: Yen