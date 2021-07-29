The Black Stars will find out their group opponents for next year's AFCON on August 17

The draw will be held in Yaounde - Cameroon

Ghana is chasing a fifth nations cup title

The Black Stars of Ghana will find out their opponents for the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup on Nations on August 17, 2021, in a draw to be held in Cameroon.

Ghana qualified for the Nations Cup after finishing top of Group C, with four wins, a draw and a defeat.

The Confederation of African Football, (CAF) confirmed the date for the draw on their official website, as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Black Stars to find AFCON group opponents on August 17 in draw to be held in Cameroon.

"CAF together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Cameroon announce that the draw for the final phase of the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations , Cameroon 2021, will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Yaounde Conference Centre, Cameroon at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT)," wrote CAF on their website.

"The draw will see the 24 countries that will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations descend in the country ahead of 09 January 2022 kick-off.

CAF will release more information in due course including the draw procedure and special guests."

Ghana's Black Stars are chasing a fifth elusive Africa Cup of Nations title after coming close three times since last winning it in 1982.

The four times champions reached the finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015, losing twice on penalties to Ivory Coast and then once to Egypt.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor's team will meet in October, 2021, for the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for 2022.

Preparations will then begin for the next Nations Cup in Cameroon, with the Black Stars putting all pieces together to conquer Africa.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, is optimistic about the future of the Black Stars following the emergence of young talents Mohammed Kudus and Fatawu Issahaku.

The youngsters, including goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim have been part of the Black Stars in recent times and it is likely they will be part of the team at AFCON 2022.

In quotes sighted by YEN.com.gh on Citi Sports, Ayew revealed how excited he is about the talents coming through the team.

