Nadia Eke has been spotted jamming to Shatta Wale's Taking Over

Eke will be competing in the triple jump event

She was the flagbearer of Team Ghana at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games

Ghanaian triple jumper, Nadia Eke, has been spotted jamming to Shatta Wale's Taking Over ahead of her event later today.

Eke who will be competing in the triple jump event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday, July 30, is seen dancing and letting some steam off as she prepares for her jump.

The 28-year old qualified to represent Ghana at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women's triple jump event with a jump of 14.33m in the 2019 Racers/Adidas Grand Prix in Jamaica.

Watch Ghanaian athlete Nadia Eke's pre-jump routine as she jams to Shatta Wale's Taking Over. Source: Instagram/nadeekz

In the video, the Ghanaian who loves to dance is seen singing along to the song playing in the background while in her kit.

The Olympian who holds the national record for triple jump was the flagbearer of Team Ghana at the opening ceremony of the Olympics Games.

Eke, who is a graduate of Columbia University in the United States, will hope to beat her personal best time and qualify for the finals with the chance of winning a medal for Ghana.

Source: Yen Newspaper