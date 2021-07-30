Ghana winger Christian Atsu is preparing for the upcoming season with Al Raed teammates at the beach

The Black Stars player is having fun while working

Christian Atsu joined the Saudi Arabia club in the summer transfer window

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has zoomed into full training at his new club Al Raed after joining his teammates for beach work ahead of the start of the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old joined Al Raed in the summer transfer window after leaving English Premier League side Newcastle United, signing a two year deal with the club.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghanaian, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Atsu is seen excited and ready for his new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

Christian Atsu struggled to break into the Newcastle United team last season, but refused to leave despite interest from clubs from Scotland and England.

The tricky winger had to run out his contract with the Magpies before leaving on a free this summer to join Al Raed FC.

He is expected to play a key role for the club following his enormous experience playing in Portugal and England.

Atsu started his career in Ghana with Cheetah FC before joining Porto's U-19 team. He then spent a season at Rio Ave before rejoining Porto where he courted the attention of Chelsea, who broke the bank to sign hi,

However, struggles at Chelsea meant he joined other clubs on loan including Bournemouth and Everton and then Newcastle United. He then signed a permanent deal with the Magpies.

Christian Atsu is fondly remembered for his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015, where he finished the tournament as the best player, as Ghana lost the finals to Ivory Coast.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Christian Atsu has said Ghanaians should stop comparing current Black Stars strikers to Asamoah Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan who captained the Black Stars, is the leading scorer for the senior men's national team with 51 goals.

This has led to Atsu coming to the defence of the current strikers, claiming focus should be given to the young players who are coming up now instead of comparing them to their predecessors.

