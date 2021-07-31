Benjamin Azamati failed to progress to the semi-finals of the 100-metres sprint

Azamati raced in Heat 7 besides experienced Jamaican Yohan Blake

This is Azamati's first ever appearance in an Olympic Games

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has failed to progress to the semi-finals of the Men's 100-metres event.

Azamati run a time of 10.13 seconds which saw him finish fourth behind Australian Rohan Browning, Jamaican Yohan Blake and Great Britains Chijindu Ujah.

Benjamin Azamati will have a tough task on his hands, as he will go toe-to-toe with Jamaica's Yohan Blake who has won 4x100m gold medal and is a 100m silver medalist from London 2012.

Tokyo 2020: Benjamin Azamati misses out on 100m semi-finals. Source: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The 23-year-old made his Olympic debut on Saturday, 31 July and it showed as he made a slow start to the race. He, however, managed to pick up and stayed close to the heels of the pack but unfortunately could not out run the three ahead of him.

Azamati's experience will still be valuable for Ghana in the 4x100 metres race.

The sprinter made history by breaking a 22-year national record held by Leo Myles Mills on 26 March in Texas by clocking 9.97 seconds to qualify him for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Kwaku Azamati has spoken ahead of his first race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In an interview with TV3, Azamati disclosed that it was his wish to break the record of Usain Bolt at the Olympics.

Azamati who was speaking on his preparation for the games explained that the dream of every athlete is to break and set records and as a sprinter, the record in front of him is that of Usain Bolt.

