Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, picked up an injury in the pre-season friendly against Chelsea

The Ghana international limped off following a tackle by Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek

Partey will undergo scans to determine the extent of his injury

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has picked up a fresh injury and could be out for sometime, according to the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

The midfield dynamo limped off after just 40 minutes of Arsenal's pre-season friendly against London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates, following a tackle from Reuben Loftus-Cheek.

After the game, which Arsenal lost 2-1, Arteta stated in an interview on the club's official website that the player will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

It doesn't look good - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks after Partey's injury in pre-season. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Arsenal

Source: Twitter

"I just had a talk with the doctor," Arteta told arsenal.com.

"He's going to have a scan tomorrow and at the moment, it's not looking good because he was in pain and he could not continue which, for Thomas, is pretty unusual."

Moments before Partey's injury, Chelsea took the lead through their German forward Kai Harvetz, who fired home from a Timo Werner pass.

Arsenal leveled in the second half through Granit Xhaka, but the equalizer lasted for only three minutes as the Blues restored their lead after Tammy Abraham pounced in a Hector Bellerin lose pass.

Partey was enjoying a good pre-season, his first with the English giants, before the injury setback.

Arsenal fans will be hoping it is nothing serious, as they keep their hopes high on the former Atletico Madrid star.

Meanwhile, compatriot Baba Rahman impressed for the Blues after coming on in the 64th minute for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The English Premier League begins on August 14, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, English club, Arsenal, have announced the new home kit for the 2021/22 season with Ghanaian player Thomas Partey seen modelling the shirt.

The predominantly red kit with white sleeves is coupled with paneling down the torso. The kit is inspired by the Nike shirt worn in the late 90s.

The kit is completed with a white shorts which feature red and blue adidas stripes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper