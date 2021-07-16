Thomas Party has been spotted modelling Arsenal's new kit

The kit was launched on Friday July 16, 2021

Partey is entering his second season with Arsenal

English club Arsenal have announced the new home kit for the 2021/22 season with Ghanaian player Thomas Partey seen modelling the shirt.

The predominantly red kit with white sleeves is coupled with panelling down the torso. The kit is inspired by the Nike shirt worn in the late 90s.

The kit is completed with a white shorts which feature red and blue adidas stripes.

Thomas Partey looking fabulous as he models the new Arsenal 2021/2022 home kit. Source: Twitter/arsenal

Source: Twitter

In a promotional video tweeted by Arsenal, Partey is seen excited about the jersey and the fact that he gets to have his favourite number at the back of the shirt.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in 2020 after spending seven years in the books of Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

His first season with the Gunners was blighted with injuries and made it difficult for him to hit the ground running after his deadline day move.

It is expected that after enjoying pre-season with the London side, he will show why the Gunners spent £45million on him.

In the announcement of the new kit, Arsenal tweeted:

Where we belong. Our new @adidasfootball home kit

Reaction of fans

@bra_melo says 2021/2022 Arsenal Home kit Adidas be smashing it as always

@activistlttle opined @Arsenal home kit for 2021/2022 season. Simply beautiful. Love it.

@e_murangwa said Arsenal's new kit for 2021 - 2022 season looks absolutely Rwandaful! It's new season, new look, new style, and bigger aims ahead! Bring on the new season! #VisitRwanda #Arsenal #Rwanda

