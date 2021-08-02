Tokyo 2020: Joseph Amoah qualifies for semi-finals in Men's 200m race

Joseph Paul Amoah has qualified to the semi-finals of the men's 200-metre event

He finished third in Heat 7 of the race

Joseph run a time of 20.35 seconds to qualify automatically

Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, is line to qualify for the finals of the Men's 200-metres event after easing into the semi-finals.

Joe Paul as he is affectionately known run a time of 20.35 seconds to come third in Heat 7 of the 200-metre event.

He thus qualified automatically to the semi-final which will take place later in the day on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Tokyo 2020: Joseph Amoah qualifies for semi-finals in Mens 200m. Source: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Amoah finished behind Noah Lyles from the United States of America and Sibusiso Masenjwa from eSwatini.

Amoah got off the block early and sprinted into the lead as the athletes were finishing the bend. He took his leg off the pedal as he slowed downed towards the finish line.

Joe Paul will hope he races close to his personal best time of 20.08 seconds in the semi-final to make seal a birth at the final event in his first ever participation at the Olympics.

Amoah was grateful to God after the race tweeting: "Thank you God see y’all in the semi"

Source: Yen.com.gh