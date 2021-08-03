Tokyo 2020: Joseph Paul Amoah misses out in Men's 200m final after coming fourth

Amoah came up fourth in the first semi-final of the Men's 200-metres

He run a time of 20.27 seconds

He qualified for the semi-final in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after coming third in Heat 7

Ghanaian sprinter, Joseph Paul Amoah, came up short in the semi-final of the Men's 200-metres after only finishing fourth.

The Ghanaian ran a time of 20.27 seconds, finishing behind Erriyon Knighton of the USA, Rasheed Dwyer of Jamaica, and Devine Oduru of Nigeria.

Amoah who was running on the outside lane found it more challenging navigating the long bend but came into his strides on the final stretch and closed the lead on the front pack.

Tokyo 2020: Joseph Paul Amoah misses out in Mens 200m final after coming fourth. Source: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The late rally would not be enough as he missed on a place in the final.

Joe Paul qualified for the semi-final in the wee hours of Tuesday, August 3 after coming third in Heat 7 with a time of 20.35 seconds. His position qualified him automatically for the semi-final.

Amoah will also be participating in the Men's 4x100-metres event at the Tokyo Olympics and he will hope that, together with his sprint team mates, they can bring glory to Ghana.

Amoah is competing in his first ever Olympics and can be proud of himself and his performances thus far.

Amoah holds the national record for the 200-metres after he broke Emmanuel Tuffuor's 24-year old record at the NCAA Division I Championships in Austin Texas.

