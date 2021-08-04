Ghana defender Gideon Mensah joins French club Girondins Bordeaux

Black Stars left back Gideon Mensah has joined Bordeaux on loan

The defender signed a season long loan with the option of a permanent deal

Gideon Mensah moves to from from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux, after signing a season long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined the former French champions on loan with the option of making it a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Girondins Bordeaux announced the signing of the left back on their official website on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

"FC Girondins de Bordeaux is pleased to announce the arrival of Gideon Mensah, on loan with option to purchase for the coming season," wrote the club.

"Talented left-back, RB Salzburg player in the Admiral Bundesliga (Austria), he was loaned to Vittoria Guimares last season. In Portugal, he made 22 appearances on his left side."

The former WAFA defender spent last season on loan in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes, where he excelled, playing 22 games in the Primeira Liga.

Vitoria Guimaraes were interested in making the deal a permanent one, but could not meet the asking price of Red Bull Salzburg.

Mensah expressed delighted in sealing the move to one of the best leagues in the world.

"Very much excited about the new challenge. Let's make great strides Girondins Bordeaux. Thanks to my agent HC Talent group," he posted on Twitter.

Bordeaux sporting director, Admar Lopes, is excited by the capture of the Ghanaian defender.

"Gideon is a modern day defender. He will bring all his energy. He is a player who will please all our supporters because he gives everything. Personally, I would also like to thank him for trusting in this new project," said Lopes.

Mensah joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, helping the club with the Youth Champions League, before moving to Sturm Graz on loan. He also spent time at Zulte Waregem and Vitoria Guimareas.

