Ghana's 4X100 relay team have reached the finals of the 4x100m race

The team finished their semi-final race with a new national record

Despite placing fifth, the team clocked 38.08s to qualify

The relay team of Ghana has qualified for the finals of the 4X100m race in Tokyo despite finishing fifth with a new national record at the Olympic Games on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The team clocked an impressive time of 38.08s to finish as one of the fastest losers in the 4X100m event.

Ghana booked their final spot in heat 5, and in photos posted on Twitter by 3sports, it has been confirmed that the team will be gunning for a medal.

This is the first time the relay team of Ghana has reached the final since the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996.

Ghana's Olympic Games has not been disappointing despite problems with preparations, as the country could return home with more than one medal.

The 4x100m race has been scheduled for Friday 1:50pm Ghana time.

The only medal won so far is in boxing, with 20-year-old Samuel Takyi grabbing Bronze in the feather weight division.

Joseph Paul Amoah, a member of the relay team was able to reach the semi-final of the 200m, by setting a new national record of 27.07s.

Benjamin Azamati's 10.13 seconds in the 100m race, saw him miss the semi-finals narrowly after placing fourth in the heat.

