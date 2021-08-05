Richard Kingston has rejoined the Black Stars technical bench as goalkeepers trainer

The former Ghana number one replaced Najawu Issah

The ex-Black Stars goalkeeper played 90 games for the national team

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard 'Olele' Kingston, has been reappointed as the goalkeepers trainer for the national team, the Black Stars, four years after leaving the post.

Kingston replaces the man who took over from him, Najawu Issah, who has been redeployed to the Black Stars B team.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the reappointment of the former Blackpool goalkeeper in a statement on their official website.

Richard 'Olele' Kingston returns to the Black Stars bench as goalkeepers trainer. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"The Ghana Football Association has appointed former International Richard Kingston as Goalkeepers trainer of the Black Stars. The 43-year old replaces Najawu Issah who has been reassigned to the Black Stars B." wrote the FA.

"Richard Kingston, previously worked under Kwasi Appiah as goalkeepers trainer of the team in May 2017 but was relieved of his duty two years later."

The 43-year-old has enormous experience in goalkeepers training, having been in that position at the Black Stars and most recently at Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics.

He is expected to sharpen the goalkeeping department ahead of upcoming international assignments.

The Black Stars who have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations next year, will play Ethiopia and South Africa in September for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Richard Kingston played 90 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, making it to two FIFA World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

He was a member of the Black Stars team that reached the final of the Nations Cup in 2010 and also the quarter finals of the World Cup in the same year.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah, has completed his move to French Ligue 1 side, Girondins Bordeaux, after signing a season long loan deal.

The 23-year-old joined the former French champions on loan with the option of making it a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Girondins Bordeaux announced the signing of the left back on their official website on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh