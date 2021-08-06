Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, is grateful to Ghanaians for their support

The Boxer won Ghana's only medal at the Olympic Games

Samuel Takyi won Bronze in the featherweight division

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their massive support as he won bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal after finishing in the semi-final of the featherweight division.

In a post on Twitter by the boxer, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the fighter disclosed he felt the support from overseas.

"This is for Ghana. We felt the support way across the seas," wrote the boxer.

Samuel Takyi was stopped by silver medalist and American, Duke Ragan in the semi-final despite putting up an impressive performance.

The Ring Warriors' journey to winning a Bronze started with victory over Ecuadorian pugilist, Caceido Pachito. He defeated his opponent 5-0 on the score cards of the judges.

He then produced a resilient performance to beat the more experienced Colombian fighter, David Ceiber Avila.

His achievement places him in a list of legendary fighters to have won a medal for Ghana at the Olympics. He joins Clement Quartey, a silver medalist at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Eddie Blay, a bronze medalist in Tokyo 1964 and Prince Amartey, a bronze medalist in Munich 1972.

Takyi's success has seen him earn praises from Ghana president Akufo-Addo and raggae dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Ghana has one shot at a medal at the ongoing Olympics as the 4X100 relay team participate in the final on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Raggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana's Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, following his exploits in Tokyo.

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympic Games after reaching the semi-finals of the featherweight division.

Stonebwoy took to Twitter to post in celebration of the 20-year-old and the athletes representing Ghana at the global showpiece.

