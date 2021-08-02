Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, loves living the extravagant life

The Arsenal star in recent times has been seen driving luxurious car, Lamborghini

He has also been spotted driving boats and chilling in some of the biggest cities in the world

Thomas Partey might look calm and quite on the outside, but the Ghana and Arsenal star is no stranger to living the best life as he drives some of the most luxurious cars and enjoys holidaying at the best spots.

Before his move to Arsenal, not much was known about his private life, especially for a boy from Odumase Krobo trying to make it big on the football's grande stages.

In photos posted on Instagram by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is obvious the 27-year-old enjoys the luxurious life of people living on his wage bracket.

Thomas Partey: A look into the luxurious lifestyle of Arsenal and Ghana midfielder.

Thomas Partey is one of the highest earners at Arsenal, as he reportedly takes a whooping 250,000 pounds a week as wages, with an annual salary of about 13 million pounds.

For a player on such wages, it is normal to live life to the fullest and Thomas Partey is no different in terms of taste and preferences.

Partey spent the summer holidays in Ghana on the Islands, where he took stunning photos of him riding boats. In fact, not the regular motor boats but Cuddy Cabins Boats.

The hugely talented player spent few days in Ghana before returning to England to continue his vacation. In England, Partey is seen at the biggest restaurants in London.

But what caught more attention was when he pulled up in the latest Lamborghini Urus on the streets of London.

Partey had onlookers watching, with a fan catching a glimpse of his luxury lifestyle. A life he could only dream of.

Apart from the cars and the boats, the former Tema Youth player loves to have some of the best cuisines.

Thomas Partey moved to England on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2020, but struggled with injuries in his first season.

His injury problems seems to be recurring after another setback on Sunday, August 1, 2021, during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

Arsenal will be hoping he is fit before the league opener against Brentford in a fortnight time.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that. Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has picked up a fresh injury and could be out for sometime, according to the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

The midfield dynamo limped off after just 40 minutes of Arsenal's pre-season friendly against London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates, following a tackle from Reuben Loftus-Cheek.

After the game, which Arsenal lost 2-1, Arteta stated in an interview on the club's official website that the player will undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

