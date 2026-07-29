8 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 1-0 Cape Verde: Halftime analysis Coach Kim Lars Björkegren will be pleased with the Black Queens' first-half display, but he will also be aware that their finishing needs improvement. Ghana dominated proceedings with 60% possession, creating two big chances and registering five shots on target, yet they could have had a more comfortable lead. The coach will be counting on the attacking quality of players like Sharon Sampson, Evelyn Badu, Stella Nyamekye and Azegipina Zakaria to provide the cutting edge in the second half. However, Björkegren will demand more composure in the final third, particularly with the final pass, touch, shot and decision-making as Ghana look to put the game beyond Cape Verde. For the Blue Sharks, their defensive resilience has kept them alive despite conceding early. They have blocked two shots and will be hoping to build on their organisation at the back as they search for a way back into the contest after the break.

24 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 1-0 Cape Verde: Black Queens lead at half time by a slim margin 34 min: Ghana continue to push forward as Princess Marfo tries her luck from distance, but her effort sails comfortably wide. 36 min: Cape Verde come close to finding an equaliser as Leonilde Rodrigues meets a cross from the half-space, but her weak attempt is easily gathered by goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan. 37 min: Ghana quickly switch from defence to attack as Doris Boaduwaa capitalises on a loose ball and drives into the box. The forward curls a low effort towards goal, but Jacinta Rodrigues produces a brilliant elastic save to deny her. 38 min: The resulting corner almost catches Cape Verde off guard, but another superb intervention from Jacinta keeps the score at 1-0 in Ghana's favour. 39 min: Another Ghana corner causes problems for the Blue Sharks, but Princess Marfo heads just over the crossbar as Cape Verde escape again. 41 min: Ghana maintain the pressure, but Maisa Cardoso is booked for a rough challenge on Doris Boaduwaa. The Black Queens win a free-kick in a dangerous area. 42 min: Boaduwaa comes agonisingly close to doubling Ghana's lead after connecting with Alice Kusi's cross, but her effort narrowly misses the target. 44 min: Cape Verde finally manage to relieve the pressure by winning a free-kick and earn a much-needed moment of respite after a difficult spell. 45 min: The referee signals two minutes of additional time. 45+1 min: Cape Verde win a free-kick, but their delivery fails to trouble Ghana, who deal with the danger comfortably. 45+2 min: The Blue Sharks continue to push for an equaliser, but their final effort flies over the bar. The referee brings an entertaining first half to a close, with Ghana heading into the break with a 1-0 lead.

31 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 1-0 Cape Verde: Black Queens holding on to a slim lead 22 min: Leonilde Rodrigues goes into the referee's book after a late challenge on a Ghanaian attacker. 23 min: Ghana's resulting free-kick comes to nothing as Cape Verde stand firm, with their defensive organisation keeping them in the contest. 25 min: The Black Queens continue to dominate possession but are struggling to turn their control into clear-cut chances. However, Ghana remains the more threatening side and continues to push forward. 27 min: Cape Verde are showing no fear against their more experienced opponents, matching the three-time WAFCON finalists with confidence. 30 min: Ghana are creating more problems for the Cape Verde defence but lack the final touch, with Doris Boaduwaa unable to properly connect with a pass intended for Gifty Boye-Hlorkah.

37 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 1-0 Cape Verde: Jennifer Cudjoe gets a yellow card 12 min: The contest has settled into an end-to-end affair, with Cape Verde refusing to be rattled despite falling behind early. 15 min: Ghana's high press, as promised by coach Kim Lars Björkegren, is causing problems. The Black Queens almost double their lead after Princess Marfo pounces on a turnover and picks out Doris Boaduwaa, but the former Hasaacas Ladies forward fires straight at the goalkeeper. 18 min: Cape Verde enjoys a spell of possession as they search for an opening, while Ghana remains alert to the counter-attacking threat. 20 min: Ghana find themselves in disciplinary trouble as Jennifer Cudjoe and a teammate are shown yellow cards, leaving both players needing to be careful for the remainder of the match.