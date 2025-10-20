Ken Goldin's wife: What to know about the woman beside the collectibles mogul

Ken Goldin's wife is Jenn Goldin. She is most known for her relationship with Ken, an American auctioneer, television personality, and the star of the Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. Jenn is Ken Goldin's second wife and the mother of two of his three kids.

Ken Goldin's current wife is Jenn Goldin , his second wife .

, his . She maintains a relatively low profile , but occasionally appears in public with her husband.

, but occasionally appears in public with her husband. Ken and Jenn have three children: two are Jenn's, with Ken, while the eldest, Laura Goldin, is from Ken's first marriage.

Full name Kenneth Goldin Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 1965 Age 60 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Runnemede, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′11″ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 192 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Wife Jenn Goldin Children Laura, Lindsey, Paul Goldin Father Paul Goldin Mother Carole Goldin Siblings Sharon Goldin Education Drexel University, The George Washington University School of Business Profession Auctioneer, television personality, sports card collector Years active 1986–present Net worth $200 million Instagram @kengoldin X (Twitter) @KenGoldin Website goldin.co

Who is Ken Goldin's wife?

Ken Goldin's wife, Jenn Goldin. She is well-known for her secretive personality. She is a homemaker who cares for the Goldin family, focusing on their two kids and their personal well-being.

An insight into Jenn and Ken Goldin's family background

Ken Goldin and his second wife, Jenn, raise a blended family of three children. His eldest daughter, Laura Goldin, is an American TV personality from his first marriage.

She was born on 4 February 2000. Ken celebrated her 25th birthday on Instagram on 4 February, captioning:

25 Years of @laurgoldin! Happy birthday to my amazing and beautiful daughter, Laura. I actually thought I was able to pick out and post 25 pictures, but Instagram is limiting me to 20! It was a tough choice, and I need to tell you in advance. I love you, I am proud to be your dad, and I will see you shortly!

Ken Goldin's daughter, Laura, has been featured in the Netflix reality series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (2023–2024). Jenn and Ken have two children, Lindsey and Paul Goldin.

What is Ken Goldin's backstory?

Ken Goldin is an American businessman and a reality television personality. He was born on 18 August 1965 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, and raised in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Ken began collecting and selling baseball cards in 1978, when he was 13.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Drexel University and studied marketing at George Washington University School of Business. In 1986, Ken and his father founded The Score Board, Inc., which concentrated on trading cards and obtaining exclusive signing contracts with athletes.

The company became public in 1987. Goldin left in 1997. From 1998 to 2011, he offered sports collectibles to television shopping networks such as HSN and QVC. In 2012, Goldin founded Goldin Auctions, which specialises in rare collectibles and memorabilia. EBay acquired his company in May 2024, and he remains its founder and CEO.

His Netflix TV series, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, premiered on 28 April 2023. It got renewed for a second season, which will premiere on 12 June 2024.

Who is Ken Goldin's wife and kids? Ken is married to his second wife, Jenn Goldin. He has three children: Laura, Lindsey, and Paul Goldin. Who is Ken Goldin's daughter? The American auctioneer's daughter is Laura Goldin. She is his eldest child and the only one from his first marriage. Who is Ken Goldin's first wife? His first wife's identity is unknown to the public. The couple kept their marriage, which occurred in the late 1990s or early 2000s, private. Who is Ken Goldin's son? The TV personality's son is Paul Goldin. How many wives did Ken Goldin have? Ken Goldin has had two wives. His first wife's identity is unknown, but they had a daughter named Laura Goldin. His second wife is Jenn Goldin. How old is Laura Goldin? Laura is 25 years old. She was born on 4 February 2000. What is Laura Goldin famous for? Laura Goldin is most known for her appearance on the Netflix reality show King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

Ken Goldin's wife is Jenn Goldin, whom he occasionally features in public and on social media. They have three children. While Jenn's precise background is not generally known to the public, the Goldin family dynamic is heavily featured in the Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.

