The Ghanaian attacker has scored and assisted in each of his first two Premier League appearances

Despite his early impact, Sememyo cannot play for Manchester City in their Champions League games against Bodo/Glimt

Sememyo played a part in City’s FA Cup win over Exeter, Premier League victory at Newcastle, and featured against Manchester United

Antoine Sememyo is still awaiting his long-anticipated Champions League debut for Manchester City, as he is sidelined from the Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City UCL clash on Tuesday, January 20.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian has made an immediate impact since joining the Premier League champions, featuring in all three matches for City since his transfer.

Sememyo spectacularly announced himself on his debut against Exeter in the FA Cup, not only finding the back of the net but also setting up a goal for his teammates, showcasing his eye for both scoring and creating opportunities.

He continued his fine form in his second appearance, helping Manchester City secure a 2-0 Premier League away win at Newcastle United, where he was again on target, according to Sky Sports.

Antoine Semenyo's third outing came in a high-profile clash against Manchester United on January 17, where he featured in City’s 2-0 victory, further underlining his potential to become a key player in Guardiola’s squad.

Despite these strong domestic performances, Sememyo is yet to make his Champions League bow, as he misses out on the Bodo/Glimt vs. Manchester City clash.

Why is Semenyo ineligible for the Champions League?

According to the Manchester Evening News, Antoine Sememyo is ineligible to feature in Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash against Bodø/Glimt, as he was not registered in Manchester City’s squad list submitted to UEFA in September.

Under UEFA rules, players signed during the January transfer window cannot be added to the roster until the knockout stages begin in February.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Raphael Attakorah praised Antoine Sememyo’s early impact at Manchester City and expressed optimism about his upcoming Champions League debut.

“Sememyo has hit the ground running since joining City,” Attakorah said. “From his very first match, he has shown remarkable composure, creativity, and an eye for goal that immediately adds value to the team.

''His ability to both score and set up crucial opportunities demonstrates that he can influence games at the highest level. While he has yet to make his Champions League debut, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact once given the chance. Pep Guardiola has a real talent on his hands, and I expect Sememyo to become a key figure in City’s European campaign.”

