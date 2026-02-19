Ghana Water Limited uncovered an illegal water connection at a Voltic Cool Pac production facility at Klagon

Sampson Ampah, Tema Regional Communications Manager of Ghana Water Limited, explained the clever means of stealing the water to the media

Ghana Water Limited has intensified efforts to tackle non-revenue water losses in the system, costing taxpayers

The Tema Regional Office of Ghana Water Limited uncovered an illegal water connection at a Voltic Cool water production facility.

This discovery at Klagon was part of efforts to reduce non-revenue water losses.

Ghana Water Limited Discovers Illegal Water Connection at Voltic Cool Pac Factory

GNA reported that the factory had illegally tapped into a main transmission pipeline located in front of the facility.

Sampson Ampah, Tema Regional Communications Manager of Ghana Water Limited, told journalists:

"They tapped directly onto the 16-inch main and buried the pipe in such a way that it would be difficult to detect. The pipe was laid behind a wall through a sugarcane farm and connected into their premises.”

UTV showed that the illegal connection was cleverly disguised given that a vent was planted on the line to create the impression that it was a waste pipe.

The company has been working to tackle non-revenue water losses in the system, which currently stands at about 52%.

Describing the act as criminal, Ampah said security personnel, including the military and National Security operatives who accompanied the task force, would ensure that those involved were arrested and handed over to the police for further investigation.

"We must account for every drop of water we treat. When we cannot generate revenue from what we produce, the company runs at a loss. That revenue is what we use to buy treatment chemicals, pay electricity bills, maintain plants, and undertake future expansion projects.”

