24 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 2-3 Gambia: Ebrima Colley stuns Black Stars 61 min: Fatawu Issahaku looks to unleash one of his trademark rockets, but the shooting lane is quickly blocked. Unable to get the ball onto his stronger right foot, the attack eventually fizzles out. 63 min: Benjamin Tetteh goes into the referee's book, becoming the third Ghanaian cautioned after Kojo Peprah Oppong and coach Carlos Queiroz. Gambia's Ebou Adams also picks up a yellow card for his protests. 64 min: Fatawu does well to keep a long searching ball in play, but Gambia clear their lines. Ghana quickly regain possession and recycle the ball, with Nuamah once again taking centre stage as he dribbles past a couple of Gambian players. 66 min: The pressure is building, but Ghana are still struggling to create a clear-cut chance. The Black Stars continue to probe, with Nuamah unleashing a powerful drive that flies agonisingly wide. 68 min: GOAL! Ghana 2-3 Gambia. A defensive calamity from captain Gideon Mensah allows Ebrima Colley to take full advantage. The Gambian forward makes no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past Benjamin Asare to complete Gambia's comeback. 70 min: Ghana are all over the place in attack. The Black Stars look disjointed as they struggle to find a way back into the game.

33 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 2-2 Gambia: Black Stars still in search of a third goal 51 min: The free-kick is taken quickly as Nuamah cleverly picks out Afena-Gyan, but the former AS Roma forward sees his shot blocked. Corner kick for Ghana. 53 min: It is Gambia's turn to threaten, but their attack breaks down before they can trouble the Black Stars' defence. 54 min: Some neat inter-positional play from the Gambians on the flank creates an opening for a shot, but the effort is charged down. Benjamin Asare comfortably collects the loose ball. 55 min: Ghana launch another attack, led once again by the tormentor-in-chief, Nuamah. The Right to Dream Academy graduate wriggles into a dangerous position before his low cross is dealt with. Corner kick for the Black Stars. The ball is swung in and Fatawu Issahaku meets it on the half-volley, but his effort is blocked. 56 min: Fatawu gets another chance moments later, but his cross sails off target. Gambia attempt to respond at the other end, but Ghana's defence has the answers. 57 min: The Black Stars are relentless as Carlos Queiroz's men continue their search for the lead. Ibrahim Sulemana unleashes a powerful drive, but a Gambian defender bravely throws his body in the way to block the effort. Goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye gratefully gathers the ball. 59 min: Ebrima Colley makes way for Abdoulie Sanyang as Gambia make their first change. The visitors stop another Ghana attack before launching a counter, but Gideon Mensah deals with the danger and heads the ball back to goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. 60 min: Ghana threaten again, with Afena-Gyan winning a free-kick. Nuamah delivers a dangerous ball into the box, bu

46 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 2-2 Gambia: Black Stars up the ante in search of goal Half-time changes: Carlos Queiroz makes the first move, bringing off Brandon Thomas-Asante for Benjamin Tetteh. The Portuguese tactician also replaces Kwasi Sibo with Ibrahim Sulemana as he looks to inject more energy into the Black Stars' midfield and attack. 45 min: Gambia get us underway for the second half, but it is Ghana who immediately look to attack. Gideon Mensah attempts a line-breaking pass, but the ball runs out of play. 46 min: Jerome Opoku tries to win a throw-in but only succeeds in giving Gambia possession. The Scorpions look to sting again as they send a cross into the box, but Ghana deal with the danger. 47 min: Ghana win a throw-in, with Ernest Nuamah already getting involved in the action. However, the attack fizzles out after Caleb Yirenkyi's poor pass. 48 min: Afena-Gyan wins a free-kick in Ghana's half. The Black Stars patiently move the ball around as they look for a way through the Gambian defence. 49 min: The visitors briefly clear their lines, but Ghana quickly regain possession, recycle the ball and resume their attacking push. 50 min: Ibrahim Sulemana wins a free-kick just outside the box after Mohamed Badamosi catches him from behind. Ghana have a promising opportunity to retake the lead.

59 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 2-2 Gambia: Half time analysis A disappointing end to the half for the Black Stars. After racing into a 2-0 lead, Ghana looked in complete control, but they took their foot off the gas and Gambia deservedly fought back with two goals in the space of five minutes. Overall, Ghana’s play has been too slow, with the team lacking the intensity and bite needed to trouble Gambia consistently. Ernest Nuamah has been the Black Stars’ standout attacking threat and deservedly opened the scoring. His quick feet have caused the Gambian defence plenty of problems. Felix Afena-Gyan has also impressed in attack and capped his display with a superb free-kick. But Ghana switched off at the back, and Gambia punished them. Gideon Mensah was at fault for the first goal, while Omar Colley was left unmarked for the second. Carlos Queiroz may also need to rethink his midfield options. The Caleb Yirenkyi-Kwasi Sibo partnership is struggling to provide enough control and intensity, much like in the game against Côte d’Ivoire. The sooner Queiroz reshuffles his midfield, the better. Augustine Boakye could bring more energy and attacking bite, while Ibrahim Sulemana could also come on for either Sibo or Yirenkyi.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 2-2 Gambia: Omar Colley levels before half time 41 min: GOAL! Ghana 2-2 Gambia. Camara wins another throw-in, this time on the right flank, and Ibou Touray launches a long throw into the box. Ghana fail to deal with the danger as Omar Colley is left unmarked, allowing him to turn and fire into the back of the net. The Black Stars’ 2-0 lead has completely vanished. 44 min: Ghana are desperate to regain the lead before the break and win a corner. However, Gambia stand firm and clear their lines. 45+1 min: Gideon Mensah looks for Fatawu Issahaku, but his pass runs out of play. Gambia restart, but Ghana quickly regain possession, with Afena-Gyan winning a free-kick. 45+2 min: Nuamah sends a dangerous ball into the box, which Gambia clear somewhat fortuitously. Ghana win another corner, and after the first clearance, Mensah regains possession and finds Adjetey on the flank. His cross sails dangerously close to the goal, kissing the crossbar. Ghana were inches away from a third! 45+3 min: HALF-TIME. The referee brings an action-packed first half to an end, with Ghana and Gambia locked at 2-2 after the Black Stars surrendered a two-goal lead.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 2-1 Gambia: Afena-Gyan and Badamosi trade goals 31 min: Ghana threaten again as Felix Afena-Gyan wins a free-kick in a dangerous position. 32 min: GOAL! Ghana 2-0 Gambia. Felix Afena-Gyan steps up and curls a brilliant free-kick over the wall and into the back of the net. What a finish! 34 min: Gambia immediately push forward in search of a response, and Gideon Mensah is caught chasing his marker. The former AJ Auxerre left-back brings him down, and the referee points to the spot. 36 min: GOAL! Ghana 2-1 Gambia. Mohamed Badamosi keeps his cool from the penalty spot, sending Benjamin Asare the wrong way to pull one back for the Scorpions. 37 min: Ghana lose possession after the restart, and the momentum is beginning to swing towards Gambia. The visitors win a free-kick, but a long throw from the resulting set-piece ends with a foul in Ghana’s favour. 38 min: A long ball is sent into the box, and Brandon Thomas-Asante appears to nudge his opponent as both players challenge for it. The Gambian player goes down, and the referee awards a free-kick to the visitors. 39 min: Gambia are now on the ascendancy after pulling one back from the spot. They are finding plenty of joy down the left, with Suleiman Camara causing Mensah plenty of problems. 40 min: Gambia restart after Ghana are caught offside. The Scorpions are pushing hard for an equaliser before half-time and are causing the Black Stars all sorts of problems.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 1-0 Gambia: Ernest Nuamah fires Black Stars ahead 21 min: Ernest Nuamah produces a lovely run before Abdul Fatawu Issahaku whips a cross into the box, but the delivery is too high for any Ghanaian attacker to connect with. 23 min: Nuamah is showing plenty of flair and skill! The Olympique Lyon forward threads a brilliant line-breaking pass into Felix Afena-Gyan’s path, and the striker forces a save from an acute angle. Corner to Ghana. 24 min: Nuamah goes for a low shot, but the move ends with Jerome Opoku being tripped from behind inside the box. The referee points to the spot, handing Ghana a golden opportunity to take the lead! 26 min: GOAL! Ghana 1-0 Gambia. Ernest Nuamah makes no mistake from the penalty spot! The in-form attacker calmly sends the ball home, despite goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye diving in the right direction, to put the Black Stars ahead. 27 min: Gambia restarts and immediately looks to hit back, but Jonas Adjetey stands firm to clear the danger for Ghana. 28 min: Gambia threaten from a long throw, but Ghana’s defence holds firm. The visitors eventually win a corner and deliver into the box, but the resulting effort drifts wide, brushing the side netting. 29 min: Ghana look to catch Gambia off guard with a long ball, but the Scorpions’ defence reads the danger and snuffs out the attack. 30 min: Gambia are growing in confidence! A quick passing move nearly causes problems for Ghana, but Jerome Opoku makes a timely block to concede a corner. The Black Stars need to stay alert as the visitors push for an equaliser.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana vs Gambia: Scorpions threaten to sting Black Stars 11 min: Ghana nearly pays the price for a lapse at the back as Gambia launch their first serious attack. The Scorpions register the game’s first shot, but Benjamin Asare is alert to make a comfortable save. 13 min: The Black Stars respond with more urgency, as Felix Afena-Gyan causes problems down the left flank before being stopped by the Gambian defence. His pass to Kwasi Sibo goes nowhere, but Ernest Nuamah wins a free-kick for Ghana. 15 min: Ghana continue to enjoy possession but struggle to create a clear opening. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku attempts to beat his marker on the flank but loses the ball. 16 min: No real urgency from the Black Stars, who continue to build patiently from the back. Jonas Adjetey tries to change the tempo with one of his trademark long balls, but Gambia close the passing lanes and force Ghana to recycle possession. 17 min: Ghana’s forward pair of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Afena-Gyan press aggressively, but the Gambians manage to play their way out of trouble. 18 min: Gambia threaten down the left, but Kojo Peprah Oppong deals with the cross before winning a free-kick after being fouled. 19 min: Ghana attempt to build an attack from the set-piece, but their progress remains slow. Stand-in captain Gideon Mensah tries a reverse pass, but the move fails to produce the desired result. 20 min: Gambia enjoy a spell of possession as they look to beat Ghana’s high press, but the Black Stars close them down and force the visitors to surrender the ball.