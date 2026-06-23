21 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe HT: England 0-0 Ghana 35 min: A cross from Madueke locates an English player but his header goes off target. 37 min: Handball on Marc Guéhi. Ghana wins a foul closer to the centre circle. Opoku's attempt to locate Senaya, who was on his rampaging run on the right flank does not go according to plan. Throw in for England. 39 min: Jordan Ayew wins a foul. The free kick goes to waste as England gains possession. An attempt by England to carve out a chance sees the offside flag raised. 40 min: The first booking of the game goes to Declan Rice as his rush attempt to win off possession with the high press sees him foul Jerome Opoku. 42 min: Semenyo wins a corner for Ghana after his cross from the flank is blocked. Ayew's corner fails to locate a teammate as England clear their lines. 44 min: England now building from the back after briefly coming under pressure from the Black Stars. Bellingham's attempt to cause trouble is foiled by Opoku - he clears the ball. It's a corner to the Three Lions. 45 min: Declan Rice efects the corner but Ghana clears with Mensah ballooning the ball. The referee signals for six minutes additional time. 45 + 1 min: England still enjoying possession and pinning Ghana in their owin half. It's a goal kick for the Black Stars as Bellingham's attempt to wriggle his way in the box does not go according to plan. 45 + 2 min: At the risk of sounding like a broken record, but it's England still with possession. A through ball sees Harry Kane get to the ball and the Bayern Munich forward gets a first sniff of a chance, but his effort is blocked. 45 + 3 min: Rice takes the corner kick but Ghana gallantly defends the cross. 45 + 4 min: Madueke was trying to force the situation, but a sea of legs from Ghana's yellow army got the job done with ease. 45 + 5 min: Ghana wins a freekick after Bellingham fouls Jerome Opoku. Asare effects the kick but the Honduran referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to a close.

34 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe England 0-0 Ghana: Thomas Tuchel's side still dominating 23 min: A drop ball. Ghana gets the benefit, and the Black Stars are now enjoying some bits of possession. But the ball goes out of touch. 25 min: England are probing, but Ghana are dealing with every attack from their opponents. It's time for a hydration break – more or less a tactical break, as the weather seems perfectly fine. 28 min: We are back underway! England try to catch Ghana but the ball goes out of touch for a throw-in. 29 min: Nothing is going well for the Black Stars in attack. England regain possession and build up from the back. Marvin Senaya wins possession off Gordon. 31 min: It doesn't amount to much as England regains possession. But the Black Stars manage to stifle their counterparts, and its a foul won by skipper Ayew. Ayew's long free kick finds no teammate; instead, Opoku fouls his marker. 32 min: Thomas Tuchel will be happy with his side in terms of possession but would have loved it if they were more clinical. 33 min: Gideon Mensah does a very good job of winning a foul after the Black Stars came under pressure. Benjamin Asare whips in a long ball. Finds Semenyo but it is foiled. 34 min: Ghana are now playing from the back, but a momentary loss of concentration sees Mensah lose possession. Throw in for England. 35 min: The ball is effected quickly as the 1966 world champions continue from where they left off as they continue with their dominance.

46 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe England 0-0 Ghana: Three Lions assert their dominance over Black Stars 11 min: England have really pinned Ghana to their own half. But England wins a free kick as Senaya fouls Barcelona's Anthony Gordon. 12 min: These are situations England relish! Rice and Reece James behind the ball, the pair link up as the Arsenal midfielder hits one over the bar. 13 min: Benjamin Asare effects a goal kick but gets back into Ghana's half. Jonas Adjetey leaps, but instead of finding the ball locates the back of Harry Kane's head. Foul for England. 14 min: England quickly take the freekick and Rice's industriousness sees him enter into the danger zone and an attempt goes off the mark. 15 min: Anthony Gordon is trying to navigate his way past Senaya, but to no avail. A cross is put in by Spence, but Adjetey blocks the effort. Corner kick for the Three Lions. 17 min: Reece James whips in a cross, but Ghana clear their lines, the ball gets to Jordan Ayew, but he is fouled. Thomas Partey effects the kick as Ghana slowly builds up from the back. A hopeful ball to Inaki Williams sees the winger foul Marc Guehi, who intelligently got in Inaki's way. 19 min: England patiently builds up as they seek to draw Ghana out of their shells. This time Jordan commits a foul. 20 min: There's a pause here, but it doesn't look like it's a hydration break, but players on both sides seem to be getting tactical instructions from the dugout. Meanwhile, Reece James is being treated on the pitch.