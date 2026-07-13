Ireland published an official list of 22 countries whose nationals can enter the country without a visa for up to 90 days

The list covers selected nations across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and South America

No African country appears on the list, meaning all African citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland

Ireland has published an official list of 22 countries whose citizens are permitted to travel to the country without a visa, confirming that no African nation qualifies for the arrangement.

The Irish government's official website outlines the full roster of eligible countries, grouped by region.

Ireland under Micheál Martin releases a list of 22 countries allowed visa-free entry for 90 days. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nationals from the listed countries may stay in Ireland for a maximum of 90 days without requiring a visa.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry

The Eastern European countries on the list are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

Five Middle Eastern nations also qualify: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Seven Asian countries feature on the list, namely India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

In South America, only two countries are included: Colombia and Peru.

African citizens must apply for a visa

A notable absence from the visa-free list is any country from the African continent. Citizens of all African nations who wish to visit Ireland are required to obtain a visa in advance, regardless of the purpose or length of their intended stay.

The publication of this list comes amid a broader global trend of countries expanding or formalising visa-free travel arrangements, with several nations announcing similar programmes in recent months.

It is worth noting that the list reflects selected countries only.

Many nations in Europe and Asia that also do not require a visa to enter Ireland are not included in this particular publication, as the Irish government's current communication appears to focus on a specific category of countries being granted the exemption.

The 90-day cap applies uniformly to all nationals of the listed countries, setting a clear boundary on the duration of permitted visa-free stays within Ireland.

UK lists countries needing visas for short stays

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK's Home Office had made a definitive list of countries whose nationals must secure a visa before travelling for visits or stays of fewer than six months.

The rules also cover stateless persons and individuals travelling on any document other than a national passport or, where permitted, a national identity card, unless that document was issued by the United Kingdom.

The update confirms that nationals from more than 100 countries are required to obtain entry clearance in advance.

Source: YEN.com.gh