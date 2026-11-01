Japan, meanwhile, were deserving winners and will now face regional rivals North Korea in the semi-finals.

Ghana then produced one of the tournament’s memorable moments, eliminating Argentina on penalties despite being reduced to 10 players following Hajara Adam’s red card.

They began with a 3-0 defeat to Norway but responded with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Brazil before recording a 2-0 victory over Canada.

Nevertheless, the Black Maidens can take pride in what was an encouraging tournament, particularly after missing the global showpiece for eight years.

Despite the raft of substitutions made by head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah, Ghana struggled to turn things around. They failed to create clear-cut chances, while their build-up play was often disjointed and undermined by too many misplaced passes.

They were second-best in almost every department and were punished when Nanami Kurita scored Japan’s decisive goal in the 54th minute.

A disappointing end to Ghana’s campaign, with the Black Maidens falling short of the performance required to secure a place in the semi-finals.

31 minutes ago Our live updates have concluded for the day. Catch up on everything you missed below.

31 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Japan: Full-time analysis A disappointing end to Ghana’s campaign, with the Black Maidens falling short of the performance required to secure a place in the semi-finals. They were second-best in almost every department and were punished when Nanami Kurita scored Japan’s decisive goal in the 54th minute. Despite the raft of substitutions made by head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah, Ghana struggled to turn things around. They failed to create clear-cut chances, while their build-up play was often disjointed and undermined by too many misplaced passes. Nevertheless, the Black Maidens can take pride in what was an encouraging tournament, particularly after missing the global showpiece for eight years. They began with a 3-0 defeat to Norway but responded with a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Brazil before recording a 2-0 victory over Canada. Ghana then produced one of the tournament’s memorable moments, eliminating Argentina on penalties despite being reduced to 10 players following Hajara Adam’s red card. Japan, meanwhile, were deserving winners and will now face regional rivals North Korea in the semi-finals.

42 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe FT: Ghana 0-1 Japan 88 min: Ghana are running out of time to pull off a late comeback, but Japan remain firmly focused on protecting their lead. The Maidens are forced into another foul as Latifa Musah brings down her marker. 89 min: Japan win a corner on the left side of Ghana’s penalty area. The delivery is overhit, but the Maidens can only clear the ball out of play, handing the Asians another corner. 90+1 min: Ghana attempt to turn defence into attack with a quick counter, but Japan’s backline is alert and clears the danger. The resulting throw-in offers the Maidens another opportunity, but they fail to make it count. 90+2 min: The Maidens push forward again, sending a hopeful long ball into Japan’s penalty area, but the defence deals with it. The Maidens recover possession and launch another attack, only to concede a foul. Japan also make their final substitution, with Arisu Ota replacing Fuki Ito. 90+3 min: Ameaa commits another foul, bringing down her marker as the Japanese player attempts to advance from the halfway line. 90+4 min: Japan’s attack breaks down, giving Ghana a goal kick. However, the Maidens struggle to build from the back, allowing the Asians to win a throw-in and run down more valuable seconds. 90+5 min: Japan’s next attack also comes to an end as the ball falls safely into Akile’s hands. The goalkeeper quickly tries to set Ghana on the attack, and the Maidens win a free-kick that offers one final chance to push forward. But Japan soon earn a foul of their own, frustrating Ghana’s hopes of a late breakthrough. 90+6 min: The referee brings the contest to an end. Japan hold on for a 1-0 victory, ending Ghana’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

53 minutes ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Japan: Black Maidens struggling to fashion out chances 77 min: The contest has become more open, with the ball moving from end to end, but Japan still look the more threatening side in attack. 78 min: Ghana win a throw-in deep in their own half but struggle to move the ball out of danger as Japan’s relentless pressing continues to force mistakes. 79 min: Japan work the ball forward with purpose, only for the offside flag to halt their attack. It is another warning for Ghana, but the Asians are not letting up. They come forward again, and this time Akile is equal to the threat, producing a sharp save to deny Ito. 80 min: Japan continue to launch wave after wave of attacks as they look to put the contest beyond Ghana’s reach. The Maidens briefly regain possession and try to build an attack, but Mensah is fouled as she attempts to get past her marker. 81 min: Gyekyewaa takes the resulting free-kick, but Ghana are caught offside and the promising move comes to an end. 82 min: The Maidens push forward again, but their cross into the penalty area is comfortably gathered by Japan goalkeeper Kadowaki, who has been assured throughout the contest. 83 min: Japan win a corner, but Ghana clear the delivery at the near post. The Asians earn another set-piece opportunity, and once again the Maidens deal with the danger. Japan win a third consecutive corner as they keep up the pressure. 84 min: This time, the delivery sails beyond the near post and finds a Japanese player, whose header goes out of play. 85 min: Ghana restart, but Japan quickly regain possession. Grace Ameaa is then shown a yellow card for raising her boot while attempting to win the ball back. 86 min: Ghana make their final change in a bid to rescue the contest, with Linda Achiaa replacing star forward Jessica Appiah. However, the substitute must immediately help out defensively as Japan launch another attack.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Japan: Black Maidens denied a penalty 68 min: Ghana look more purposeful and assertive going forward following the substitutions, with the Maidens showing greater urgency in their search for an equaliser. Head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah, meanwhile, continues to appeal to the officials over a decision he feels should go his side’s way. 70 min: Christiana Ashiaku appears to be pushed to the ground by her marker, before another incident sees a Japanese player make a strong challenge on her while winning possession inside the box. The officials are called upon to assess both incidents, but the referee eventually rules out a penalty. Adarkwah is visibly unhappy with the decision, and his frustration is understandable given the stakes. 72 min: Play resumes with Japan looking to extend their advantage, but a cross into the box finds no teammate and Akile gathers comfortably. The Ghana goalkeeper quickly releases the ball in an attempt to launch a counterattack, but the move breaks down and Ghana win a free-kick. 73 min: Japan also give away possession, allowing Ghana to transition quickly into attack. The Japanese defence clears the ball out for a throw-in, which comes to nothing. The Maidens win another throw-in shortly afterwards, then earn a free-kick when Rafia Osman is fouled by her marker. 75 min: Ghana need to raise their attacking intensity if they are to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The statistics underline the challenge: the Maidens have managed just one attempt on goal, compared with Japan’s 10.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Japan: Black Maidens search for equaliser 56 min: Ghana looks to make changes as head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah reshuffles his side in search of a response. 58 min: The Maidens have raised their intensity since falling behind and are pushing for an equaliser. Japan, however, remain composed in possession, moving the ball around with confidence. 59 min: Japan attempt to split Ghana’s defence with a through ball, but the backline reads the danger and clears the threat. 60 min: Japan regain possession with 30 minutes remaining. Ghana goalkeeper Belinda Akile launches a long clearance towards the opposition half, but the ball travels all the way into the arms of Kadowaki. 61 min: Ghana briefly win the ball back but quickly surrender possession again. Japan then combine with a neat one-two to break into the penalty area, but Akile is alert and makes the save. 62 min: Hold on! The referee is asked to review the incident after a possible foul by a Ghanaian defender on her opponent before Akile’s save. There is also a question of a possible offside in the build-up, leaving the official with a big decision to make. 63 min: Both head coaches watch anxiously as the referee returns to the pitch to announce her decision. After the review, she rules out a penalty for Japan. 64 min: Ghana uses the break in play to make a double substitution. Belinda Kpentey makes way for Sekinatu Amadu, while Cynthia Obinsrewuo replaces Priscilla Mensah. 65 min: Japan also make a change, bringing on Mei Hanashiro, who has scored four goals in the tournament, in place of goalscorer Kurita.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-1 Japan: Naanami Kurita breaks the deadlock Japan make a double substitution at half-time as they search for the breakthrough, with Keiko Kitajima and Yuka Kishida replacing Kotone Sato and Rara Higuchi. 45 min: Ghana get the second half underway, with Jessica Appiah playing the ball backwards. The Maidens attempt a long pass in search of an attacker, but the delivery fails to find its target and the opportunity goes begging. 46 min: Ghana win a defensive throw-in but quickly surrender possession as Japan resume their pressing game. However, substitute Kishida commits a foul while attempting to dispossess a Ghanaian defender inside the box. 47 min: It has been an end-to-end contest since the restart, with the ball moving from one end to the other as neither side manages to establish control. 48 min: Ghana regain possession in midfield through Juliana Gyekyewaa, who drives forward before attempting to pick out Appiah. However, her pass is intercepted by Japan. 49 min: The Maidens show patience as they build from the back and eventually work their way into Japan’s penalty area, but the attack is halted by an offside flag. Still, there are encouraging signs for Joe Nana Adarkwah’s side. 52 min: Ghana look more assured in possession than they did in the first half, although they still need greater composure and precision on the ball. 54 min: GOAL! Japan take the lead. The Asians finally punish Ghana after goalkeeper Belinda Akile fails to deal convincingly with the ball. Forward Nanami Kurita is on hand to capitalise, breaking the deadlock just nine minutes after coming on. 55 min: Ghana restart after conceding, but their attempt to build from the back proves problematic once again as they lose possession. Japan regain control and earn a goal kick.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Japan: Half-time analysis The Black Maidens have looked like a shadow of the side that impressed against Argentina in the previous round. However, goalkeeper Belinda Akile and the defence have remained alert, keeping Japan at bay despite sustained pressure. Ghana have managed to preserve their clean sheet, marking only the second time in the tournament that Japan have gone into the break without scoring. Nonetheless, their high press has disrupted the Maidens’ rhythm and contributed to their struggles in the opening half. The Asian side have pressed aggressively, won possession and come out on top in several duels, capitalising on Ghana’s turnovers to keep the pressure on. The only thing missing from Japan’s dominant display has been a goal, with Ghana’s backline holding firm. Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa's charges, meanwhile, will hope to improve after the restart, having been more effective in second halves throughout the tournament. Their midfield must take greater control, retain possession and provide better service to Jessica Appiah, who was often left isolated up front. The introduction of Zeinab Shani could prove important, with the substitute already winning a free-kick in a dangerous area; if she continues to combine well with Appiah, she could offer Ghana a valuable attacking outlet.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe HT: Ghana 0-0 Japan 41 min: Japan’s corner comes to nothing as Ghana’s defence deals comfortably with the delivery. 43 min: Substitute Zeinab Shani does well to win a free-kick just outside Japan’s penalty area after being brought down by an opponent. A promising opportunity for the Maidens! 44 min: Juliana Gyekyewaa curls her effort towards goal, but the ball drifts wide, allowing Japan to breathe a sigh of relief. 45 min: Japan push forward in search of a late first-half breakthrough, but Ghana’s defence remains resolute and keeps the attackers at bay. 45+1 min: Despite dominating possession and registering more attempts on goal, Japan fail to find a way past Ghana before the referee blows for half-time.

an hour ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Japan: The Black Maidens are living dangerously 31 min: Ghana are caught offside as they attempt to break through Japan’s defence, which has conceded just once throughout the tournament. 33 min: Japan restarts play with goalkeeper Kadowaki sending a long ball forward, but her teammates fail to make the most of it, allowing Ghana to win a goal kick. 34 min: The ball is played into midfield, where Japan attempt to recycle possession before giving it away. Ghana regain control briefly but also surrender the ball. 35 min: Japan patiently builds from the back, and Kurita gets into her stride before attempting a shot from inside Ghana’s penalty area. However, goalkeeper Belinda Akile is alert and makes the save. 36 min: Japan win a free-kick and send the delivery towards the far post, but it is overhit, and no teammate can get on the end of it. 37 min: Ghana try to make progress in possession, but their move breaks down after an overhit pass intended for an attacker on the right flank. Japan regain the ball. 38 min: Japan rushes their clearance, handing Ghana an opportunity to attack. The Maidens move into the box, where Jessica Appiah looks to capitalise, but the assistant referee raises the flag for offside. 39 min: Japan restarts quickly but briefly loses possession. Ghana, however, hand it straight back after Appiah fouls her marker while trying to win the ball. 40 min: Japan has a promising set-piece opportunity in a dangerous area. The ball is delivered into the box, and goalkeeper Akile nearly gets into trouble with a mistimed attempt to punch it clear. Ghana survives the scare, but Japan wins a corner.

2 hours ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Japan: Black Maidens hold on with little attacking improvement 22 min: Japan’s free-kick attempt following an earlier foul is comfortably kept out by Ghana goalkeeper Belinda Akile. 23 min: Ghana continue to undermine their own efforts with misplaced passes and unforced errors, repeatedly surrendering possession to the Japanese. 24 min: The Maidens win a foul and try to build an attack, switching play from left to right. A defence-splitting pass is then played towards Jessica Appiah, but Japan goalkeeper Kadowaki comes off her line to gather the ball. 25 min: Japan remain unfazed by Ghana’s brief attacking spell and quickly look to regain control. 26 min: The Japanese enjoy another spell of possession, moving the ball around with confidence and ease. 27 min: A cross is delivered into Ghana’s penalty area, but Japan’s attacker is flagged offside after making a late run from the far post. The Maidens then push forward in search of an opening of their own. 28 min: Ghana’s attack breaks down, allowing Japan to restart with a throw-in. The Maidens regain possession, but their effort on goal fails to trouble the Japanese defence, who quickly take control again. 29 min: Ghana win a free-kick on the left flank but are forced to retreat under pressure, eventually losing possession. 30 min: The Maidens attempt a counterattack through Shani on the right, but her trickery fails to draw a favourable decision from the referee, who awards Japan a free-kick.

2 hours ago by Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe Ghana 0-0 Japan: The Asians are knocking on Ghana's doors 11 min: Ghana have spent much of the opening period on the back foot and must find their rhythm quickly to avoid being punished by Japan’s clinical approach. 13 min: The Asians continue to push for the breakthrough, creating a couple of half-chances as they probe Ghana’s defence. However, the ball eventually goes out of play, giving the Maidens a brief respite. 15 min: Ghana’s backline remains under sustained pressure, with Japan relentless in their pursuit of the opening goal since kick-off. 16 min: An early change for Ghana as head coach Joe Nana Adarkwah withdraws Mavis Koah and introduces Zeinab Shani. 17 min: The substitution does little to slow Japan’s momentum as they resume their attacking efforts, but the move breaks down, and Ghana win a throw-in. 18 min: The score remains goalless, although Japan looks the more threatening side as Ghana continues to search for their rhythm. The Asians are awarded a free-kick after the referee penalises a Ghanaian player for handball, and they patiently work the ball around in an attempt to unlock the Maidens’ compact defence. 19 min: After enduring a sustained spell of pressure, Ghana finally manage to carry the ball into Japan’s half, but their attack comes to nothing. 20 min: Japan remain on the front foot, probing persistently as they search for the opening goal.