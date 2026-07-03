The Electricity Company of Ghana announced blackouts hitting major cities and residential enclaves

A comprehensive list of the affected areas emerged following official public notices shared by the utility provider

The company attributed the power outages to a combination of unexpected network faults and planned emergency maintenance

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced localised power blackouts affecting multiple major communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced localised power blackouts due to network faults and scheduled maintenance affecting major communities on 3rd July 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The operational updates were shared on the company's official Facebook page on Friday, July 3, 2026.

According to the official communication, the outages stem from two separate technical issues within the network. A full list of the affected areas has emerged to help residents plan accordingly.

"The outage being experienced is as a result of faults in the network. Affected areas: Comm. 3, Akuaba Estates, Coastal Estates, Jehovah's Witnesses Assembly Grounds and surrounding areas," the ECG stated.

The Facebook post below has more details about the ECG blackout scheduled for July 3, 2026.

List of affected areas to face dumsor

Apart from the network faults, a separate emergency maintenance schedule was issued for other major parts of the city. The planned maintenance is expected to temporarily cut off electricity supply to allow for critical network improvements.

The disruption will touch heavily populated residential and commercial hubs during the day. Technical teams have already been deployed to ensure swift resolution.

"ECG will undertake emergency maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage. Date: Friday, 3rd July, 2026. Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Affected areas: Tseaddo Zion, ICGC Church, Police Station, Bush Road, Camp Two, Tseaddo DVLA, and surrounding areas," the ECG added.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the ECG's post below:

Kojo_Gh wrote:

"Every day maintenance, please fix this thing once and for all."

Ama_Tema shared:

"Community 3 has been dark since morning. We hope they truly restore it soon."

Ekow_Prepaid commented:

"Thanks for the update. At least now we know when to expect the lights back."

GRIDCo, ECG shut down substations over flooding

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that torrential rainfall across the Greater Accra Region has forced power utilities to cut off electricity supply from two primary distribution hubs.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) implemented an emergency shutdown at the Achimota and Mallam substations.

Source: YEN.com.gh