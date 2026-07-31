Veteran South African broadcast journalist Heidi Giokos has reportedly been let go by eNCA, the station she joined in 2011

Sources claim Giokos and another anchor had their contracts terminated for breaching declaration rules in their employment agreements

Reports suggest the violation involved an unauthorised car advert, with a disciplinary hearing held before the final decision was made

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Heidi Giokos, one of South Africa's most recognisable broadcast journalists, has reportedly been dismissed from eNCA after more than 15 years with the media station.

Veteran South African journalist Heidi Giokos parts ways with eNCA after 15 years over declaration violation. Photo source: @heidigiokos

Source: Instagram

South African entertainment commentator and media consultant Kgopolo Mphela shared the news of the veteran broadcaster's exit on X on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

In his post, he shared that Giokos and a second, unnamed anchor had their contracts terminated following a breach of declaration rules outlined in their employment agreements.

A disciplinary hearing was held before the final decision over the veteran journalist's future was reached.

During that period, veteran broadcaster Tony Ndoro stepped in to cover Giokos's duties at the station.

What led to Giokos's reported dismissal?

According to reports, the specific violation at the centre of the matter involved an unauthorised car advertisement.

Reports from News24 claim Giokos was allegedly let go after featuring in the June 2026 advertisement for cars.co.za without notifying or seeking approval from eNCA management.

Her appearance in the car advert reportedly triggered an internal disciplinary process which led to her dismissal.

Journalists at major news organisations are typically required to declare any commercial activity that could present a conflict of interest, and failure to do so can constitute a breach of contract.

Giokos first joined eNCA in 2011 and built a career there spanning a decade and a half, becoming one of the station's most experienced and widely recognised faces.

The veteran journalist began as part of the broader news and reporting team in 2011 before transitioning into the role of an anchor and business correspondent in 2017.

Heidi was subsequently promoted to the role of prime-time news anchor and business reporter, anchoring weekend programming like All Angles from 2021.

She is the younger sister of Eleni Giokos, who works for CNN International from their Johannesburg bureau.

A significant departure for eNCA

Her reported exit marks a notable moment for the South African broadcasting landscape. Giokos was widely regarded as a cornerstone of eNCA's on-air identity, and her departure leaves a prominent gap at one of the country's leading 24-hour news channels.

eNCA has yet to issue a public statement on the matter at the time of publishing.

The X post announcing the dismissal of Heidi Giokos is below:

Heidi Giokos responds to reported dismissal

Giokos, who was previously made the headlines because of her personal life, has chosen not to address the reports of her dismissal in public.

In a written response to News24, she said:

"As this involves an ongoing internal employment matter, it would be inappropriate to comment publicly at this time."

Heidi's reported dismissal from eNCA stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ndo_CM commented:

"I have been wondering where she’s been all this time. Which declaration rules did she violate? She’s one of the best journalists in the country, and her absence from the media has been very noticeable."

Billyx2010 said:

"She is so talented and dedicated. SABC will go for her."

UlrichJvV wrote:

"Not sure what’s going on there at eNCA, but this doesn’t seem like a good move."

SABC reporter robbed before live news broadcast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the robbery incident involving an SABC news reporter who was held at gunpoint just moments before a live broadcast outside Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

The unfortunate event not only underscored the risks journalists face in the field but also raised urgent questions about safety during live news coverage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh