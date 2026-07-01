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US Embassy in Ghana Announces Online Auction of Vehicles, Bidding Dates Released
Ghana

US Embassy in Ghana Announces Online Auction of Vehicles, Bidding Dates Released

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • The US Embassy Ghana announced an online auction of excess government property and vehicles, with bidding opening on July 6, 2026
  • All bids must be submitted through the official US government auction website, where buyers can also view available lots and instructions
  • Interested buyers can physically inspect the vehicles at the embassy entrance near the W. E. B. Du Bois Centre on July 1 and 2

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The US Embassy in Ghana has announced an online auction of surplus government property and vehicles.

The announcement was made on the embassy’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, with the bidding window running from Monday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

US Embassy Ghana auction, online auction vehicles, surplus government property, bidding dates July 2026, inspect vehicles Accra, US government auction website, public auction Ghana, transparency in asset disposal, W. E. B. Du Bois Centre
The US Embassy in Ghana announces an online auction for surplus government property and vehicles from July 6-8, 2026, with physical viewing dates on July 1-2. Image credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Bidding opens at 9:00 a.m. on July 6 and closes at 8:00 p.m. on July 8. All prospective buyers must submit their bids through the official US government auction platform, at where full instructions and a complete list of available lots are also accessible.

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Physical viewing before bidding opens

Ahead of the online auction, the embassy is offering the public an opportunity to inspect the vehicles in person.

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Viewings are scheduled for July 1 and July 2, 2026, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the US Embassy entrance, situated close to the W. E. B. Du Bois Memorial Centre for Pan African Culture in Accra.

The physical viewing is intended to give potential bidders a closer look at the lots before committing to an online bid.

Why US Embassies hold surplus auctions

US diplomatic missions periodically dispose of excess or redundant assets, including used vehicles, office furniture, electronics, and other equipment, through public auctions.

The process allows the government to recover value from property it no longer requires while ensuring transparency in how public assets are disposed of.

US Embassy Ghana auction, online auction vehicles, surplus government property, bidding dates July 2026, inspect vehicles Accra, US government auction website, public auction Ghana, transparency in asset disposal, W. E. B. Du Bois Centre
The US Embassy in Ghana announces an online auction of surplus government property and vehicles from July 6-8, 2026, with physical inspections on July 1-2. Photo credit: US Embassy in Ghana/Facebook
Source: Facebook

Conducting the auction online broadens access for prospective buyers across Ghana and reduces the logistical demands of a traditional in-person sale.

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Below is the Facebook post of the US Embassy Ghana announcing its online auction.

Reaction to US Embassy online auction

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post have meanwhile shared opinions on the move by the US Embassy to auction its items.

GodsOwn Paradize said:

“Nice one, but poor man like me die33, wetin concern me like this. I can only wish one day, one day.”

Mamagà Otopey said:

“Someone buy a used rice cooker and kettle for me. I don’t have some. I am aged. I am serious please please. I am in Accra city.”

Olu Oluma said:

“Do not take any decisions in my name. Some Ghanaians have lied and did hidden businesses in my name in the past. Stop anyone.”

US Embassy warns Ghanaians against overstaying visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana has warned against persons overstaying their visa.

Consul General Elliot Fertik addressed growing rumours that many local fans are treating the tournament as a one-way ticket to “japa”.

Read also

World Cup: US cautions Ghanaians, others over fake jerseys ahead of Black Stars vs England match

Fertik explicitly advised prospective travellers to dismiss any thoughts of disappearing into the American system once the tournament concludes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

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