Germany's Federal Employment Agency has published the core labour protections that apply to all foreign workers in the country

The agency confirmed that foreign nationals are covered by the same legal framework as German citizens from the moment they begin employment

Prospective workers looking to relocate to Germany must meet several conditions before they can take up any job offer

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Germany's Federal Employment Agency has outlined three fundamental rights that foreign nationals are entitled to upon taking up employment in the country, confirming that the same legal protections afforded to German citizens apply equally to workers from abroad.

Germany's Federal Employment Agency has published the core labour protections that apply to all foreign workers in the country. Credit: Adam Berry

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The agency stated that working conditions in Germany are precisely regulated and that nationality plays no role in determining a worker's entitlements under German labour law.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, the three core protections available to all employees in Germany are: holiday entitlement, regulated working hours, and specific rights in the event of termination.

These protections are embedded in German labour legislation and cannot be waived or withheld at the discretion of an employer.

That built-in structure offers a degree of job security that workers relocating from countries with weaker labour regulations may not have previously experienced.

For Nigerians weighing up options for relocating to Europe, the framework could make Germany a particularly attractive destination, especially given documented concerns around exploitation and poor working conditions that some migrants have faced in other parts of the world.

What to Check Before Applying for a German Job

The Federal Employment Agency has also set out a checklist for prospective applicants before they submit job applications.

Workers are advised to confirm whether they need a visa to enter Germany, whether their professional qualifications require formal recognition in the country, and whether their German language proficiency meets the required standard.

Crucially, the agency noted that receiving a job offer does not automatically grant the right to enter Germany. All three requirements must be verified and addressed before any travel can take place.

On processing timelines, the agency confirmed there is no fixed duration for the application process. The time between submitting an application, attending an interview, and receiving a final decision can vary considerably depending on factors such as the size and nature of the hiring organisation.

To improve their prospects, the agency encourages applicants to apply for several positions simultaneously rather than waiting on the outcome of a single application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh