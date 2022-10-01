Barbara Bray Edwards: The untold story of Andy Griffith's first wife

There are numerous paths to fame. People become famous due to their abilities, professions, or even their association with celebrities. Barbara Bray Edwards, Andy Griffith's first wife, rose to prominence due to her marriage to the legendary American actor.

Andy Griffith sits on a sofa with his first wife, Barbara Edwards, and holds a cigarette in the 1960s. He has his hand over her knee. Photo: Darlene Hammond

Barbara Bray Edwards was an American actress. Many people, however, remember her as the first wife of Andy Griffith. She is also recognized for her role in The Andy Griffith Show (1960).

Barbara Bray Edwards' profile summary

Full name Barbara Bray Edwards Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 1926 Died on 23 July 1980 Age at the time of death 53 years Place of birth Wilson, North Carolina, USA Zodiac sign Leo Place of death Los Angeles, California, USA Place of burial Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Drak brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Divorced (at the time of death) Children Andy Samuel Griffith Jr., Dixie Nann Griffith Father James Spurgeon Edwards Mother Dixie Vance (Lamm) Edwards Profession Actress

Who was Andy Griffith's first wife?

Barbara Bray Edwards was born on 17 August 1926 in Wilson, North Carolina, USA. Her parents are James Spurgeon and Dixie Vance (Lamm) Edwards. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity.

Barbara Bray Edwards and Andy Griffith’s relationship

American actor Andy Griffith sits at a restaurant table with his first wife, Barbara Edwards. She holds a cigarette. They have meals on their plates, with glasses of club soda. Photo: Hulton Archive

Barbara Bray and Andy Griffith met in college. After dating for some time, they married in 1949. Unfortunately, they could not have children, so they adopted two.

Their adopted children are Andy Samuel Griffith Jr. and Dixie Griffith. Andy Griffith Jr., her son, died of alcoholism in 1996. He had liver cirrhosis as well as other health issues. Unfortunately, the couple divorced after 23 years of marriage.

Who was Barbara Bray Edwards' ex-husband?

Her ex-husband was Andy Samuel Griffith. Andy was an American actor, comedian, television producer, southern gospel singer, and writer with a seven-decade career in music and television.

He was born on 1 June 1926 in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to Carl Lee and Geneve Griffith. Andy was his parent's only child. He attended Mount Airy High School in 1944 before enrolling at the University of North Carolina (UNC) in Chapel Hill.

He was interested in the arts and participated in the school drama program. He began as a divinity student before changing majors and earning a Bachelor of Music degree. Andy received his bachelor's degree in music in 1949 and began teaching music in high school.

He rose to prominence on television, portraying Andy Taylor in the comedy series The Andy Griffith Show (1960-1968) and Ben Matlock in the legal drama Matlock (1986–1995). His hit comedy series The Andy Griffith Show made him famous.

Barbara's ex-husband has received recognition for his work in the film industry. He was nominated for two Tony Awards.

What happened to Andy Griffith’s first wife?

American actor Andy Griffith smiles with his first wife, Barbara Edwards, as they attend a film premiere. He wears a tuxedo. Photo: Hulton Archive

According to Barbara Edwards' obituary, she died on 23 July 1980 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Barbara died at the age of 53. She was laid to rest in Hollywood Hills, California, USA, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

FAQs

Who was Barbara Bray Edwards? She was an American actress known for her role in The Andy Griffith Show (1960). She was also known as the first wife of the late legendary Andy Samuel Griffith. How old was Barbara Bray Edwards at the time of her death? She was 53 years old. She was born on 17 August 1926 and died on 23 July 1980. Who were Barbara Bray Edwards' parents? Her parents were James Spurgeon Edwards and Dixie Vance (Lamm) Edwards. Where was Barbara Bray Edwards buried? She was buried at Hollywood Hills, California, USA, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Is Barbara Bray Edwards' ex-husband alive? Unfortunately, no, her ex-husband died on 3 July 2012. Did Barbara Bray Edwards have children? She did not have her biological children, but she had adopted two of them, the late Andy Samuel Griffith Jr. and Dixie Griffith. Who did Barbara Bray Edwards play on The Andy Griffith Show? Sharon is a character played by Barbara Bray Edwards on Andy Griffith Show.

Barbara Bray Edwards is well-known for her appearance on The Andy Griffith Show (1960) as Sharon. Despite her divorce from her husband, many people remember her as Andy Griffith's first wife. She died on 23 July 1980 at the age of 53.

